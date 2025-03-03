ENERGY TITANS TO HEADLINE 2025 PERMIAN BASIN WATER IN ENERGY CONFERENCE

ODESSA, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Permian Basin Water in Energy Conference (PBWIEC), hosted by the Shepperd Leadership Institute at The University of Texas Permian Basin, is proud to announce a stellar lineup of keynote speakers for its 2025 event: Colin P. Fenton, Managing Partner at 22V Research; Dan Pickering, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Pickering Energy Partners; and David Capobianco, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner at Five Point Energy.Scheduled for March 4 - 6, 2025, at the Barbara and George H.W. Bush Convention Center in Midland, the PBWIEC will bring together thought leaders and decision-makers to explore innovative solutions at the critical intersection of water and energy in the world’s most prolific energy-producing region.Colin P. Fenton is a globally recognized expert in energy economics and market strategy. As Managing Partner of 22V Research, his insights into resource markets have shaped strategies for industry leaders and policymakers worldwide.Dan Pickering, a visionary in energy investment, leads Pickering Energy Partners with a commitment to innovation and sustainable growth. With decades of experience, Pickering is known for advancing cutting-edge solutions in the evolving energy landscape.David Capobianco heads Five Point Energy, overseeing one of the leading private equity firms focused on midstream water solutions. His expertise in infrastructure and resource management positions him as a trailblazer in sustainable water and energy strategies.Under the theme “Innovating Solutions for Water and Energy,” the 2025 PBWIEC will tackle pressing global challenges, from resource sustainability to emerging technologies. Attendees will gain insights from keynote presentations, expert panels, and interactive sessions designed to foster collaboration across industries.The Permian Basin is at the epicenter of the global energy industry, uniquely positioned to lead transformative solutions for water and energy management. The PBWIEC provides a national stage for professionals, policymakers, and innovators to connect, share insights, and shape the future of these interdependent sectors.Registration for the conference is still open. Industry leaders, researchers, and policymakers are encouraged to secure their spots. Visit www.waterinenergy.com for more information regarding registration, sponsorship opportunities, speakers, and more.Hosted by The University of Texas Permian Basin, the Permian Basin Water in Energy Conference fosters collaboration among energy and water professionals to address critical challenges and drive innovation. Proceeds from the conference directly support academic scholarships, research initiatives, student development, and leadership programs.For more information on the 2025 PBWIEC and registration details, please visit www.waterinenergy.com and access the [Press Kit] here.

