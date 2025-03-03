Acelab Launches Materials Hub, an AI-Powered Platform Revolutionizing Architectural Material Selection

Centralize Materials Knowledge with Materials Hub

New AI-Powered Materials Hub platform empowers A&D firms to make material decisions that matter through coordinated material decision making.

Materials Hub represents more than just a technological advancement – it's a paradigm shift in how we approach design and sustainability” — Dave Lemont, Chairman of Acelab

BROOKLYN, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acelab today announced the launch of Materials Hub, an AI-powered platform that transforms how architects and designers discover, evaluate, and specify building materials. The platform combines artificial intelligence with firms' institutional knowledge to address the increasingly complex challenges of material selection in modern architecture."As an architect, I've experienced firsthand how the explosion of material options has made specification increasingly complex," said Vardhan Mehta, AIA CSI, Co-founder and CEO of Acelab. "Every day, architects juggle performance requirements, sustainability goals, and aesthetic vision while trying to tap into their firm's collective expertise. We built Materials Hub because we knew there had to be a better way than hunting through scattered product data and hoping someone in the office had used a material before. This platform finally brings together everything architects need - comprehensive data, firm knowledge, and intelligent recommendations - in one place, transforming how teams make material decisions.Early access trials with industry leaders have proven Materials Hub's transformative potential, with Acelab's platform delivering value through three core strengths:Acelab’s approach to the Firm Library: Preserving & Growing Institutional KnowledgeCaptures and digitizes decades of material expertise and project experienceEvolves continuously with each successful specificationMakes critical knowledge instantly accessible across your entire firmEnables seamless knowledge transfer as teams change or expandPreserves insights from senior architects for the next generationAI-Powered Material IntelligenceAsk naturally - "Show me slip-resistant tiles for freeze-thaw conditions" - and get precise answersHarnesses data from over 100,000 building materials and understands architect terminologySurfaces hidden options by understanding intent - not just matching keywordsProvides comprehensive analysis of aesthetics, performance, and sustainabilityDelivers complete documentation for LEED, WELL, and Living Building ChallengeMakes every team member a material expert through intelligent recommendationsTransforms complex specifications into actionable insights through natural dialogueStreamlined Decision-Making WorkflowCoordinates team collaboration across all locationsAutomates documentation and specification generationOptimizes material choices for each unique projectEvaluates options across performance, cost, and sustainability metricsIntegrates seamlessly with existing firm processesReduces time from research to specification"Materials are the foundation of architectural innovation and sustainability," said Carol Ross Barney, FAIA, Hon. ASLA, Design Principal and Founder of Ross Barney Architects. "Materials Hub has fundamentally changed how we approach material selection, ensuring that our choices not only meet performance requirements but also align with our sustainability goals and design vision. Having access to this depth of material knowledge, curated by architects for architects, is transformative for our industry."Leading architecture firms including BIG, Stantec, SHoP, AECOM, CookFox and others have already joined Ross Barney Architects in adopting Materials Hub through early access programs. The platform will be available free of charge to all architecture and design firms starting March 3rd."Materials Hub represents more than just a technological advancement – it's a paradigm shift in how we approach design and sustainability," said Dave Lemont, Acelab's Executive Chairman and former CEO of Revit. "The world of architecture is at a critical juncture where material choices have never been more important. By combining AI-powered search with collaborative tools and a firm's own project history, we've created a platform that will change the world of material selection. This is exactly what the industry needs to move forward and create a more sustainable built environment."To celebrate the launch, Acelab is also announcing Materials Month, a month-long exploration of material innovation in architecture featuring daily insights from industry leaders and deep-dives into building materials.About AcelabFounded by architects who faced the daily challenges of material selection firsthand, Acelab is transforming how the built environment takes shape. We believe that every material choice matters – not just for performance and aesthetics, but for the future of our planet. Our team of architects, designers, and technologists created Materials Hub to empower firms to make material choices that matter, turning their collective expertise into better project outcomes. By bridging the gap between material science and architectural practice, we're helping firms deliver spaces that don't just meet today's standards – they define tomorrow's possibilities.For more information or to schedule a demonstration, visit acelabusa.com or contact chris@acelabusa.com.

