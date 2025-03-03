Acelab Launches Materials Hub, an AI-Powered Platform Revolutionizing Architectural Material Selection
New AI-Powered Materials Hub platform empowers A&D firms to make material decisions that matter through coordinated material decision making.
Materials Hub represents more than just a technological advancement – it's a paradigm shift in how we approach design and sustainability”BROOKLYN, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acelab today announced the launch of Materials Hub, an AI-powered platform that transforms how architects and designers discover, evaluate, and specify building materials. The platform combines artificial intelligence with firms' institutional knowledge to address the increasingly complex challenges of material selection in modern architecture.
— Dave Lemont, Chairman of Acelab
"As an architect, I've experienced firsthand how the explosion of material options has made specification increasingly complex," said Vardhan Mehta, AIA CSI, Co-founder and CEO of Acelab. "Every day, architects juggle performance requirements, sustainability goals, and aesthetic vision while trying to tap into their firm's collective expertise. We built Materials Hub because we knew there had to be a better way than hunting through scattered product data and hoping someone in the office had used a material before. This platform finally brings together everything architects need - comprehensive data, firm knowledge, and intelligent recommendations - in one place, transforming how teams make material decisions.
Early access trials with industry leaders have proven Materials Hub's transformative potential, with Acelab's platform delivering value through three core strengths:
Acelab’s approach to the Firm Library: Preserving & Growing Institutional Knowledge
Captures and digitizes decades of material expertise and project experience
Evolves continuously with each successful specification
Makes critical knowledge instantly accessible across your entire firm
Enables seamless knowledge transfer as teams change or expand
Preserves insights from senior architects for the next generation
AI-Powered Material Intelligence
Ask naturally - "Show me slip-resistant tiles for freeze-thaw conditions" - and get precise answers
Harnesses data from over 100,000 building materials and understands architect terminology
Surfaces hidden options by understanding intent - not just matching keywords
Provides comprehensive analysis of aesthetics, performance, and sustainability
Delivers complete documentation for LEED, WELL, and Living Building Challenge
Makes every team member a material expert through intelligent recommendations
Transforms complex specifications into actionable insights through natural dialogue
Streamlined Decision-Making Workflow
Coordinates team collaboration across all locations
Automates documentation and specification generation
Optimizes material choices for each unique project
Evaluates options across performance, cost, and sustainability metrics
Integrates seamlessly with existing firm processes
Reduces time from research to specification
"Materials are the foundation of architectural innovation and sustainability," said Carol Ross Barney, FAIA, Hon. ASLA, Design Principal and Founder of Ross Barney Architects. "Materials Hub has fundamentally changed how we approach material selection, ensuring that our choices not only meet performance requirements but also align with our sustainability goals and design vision. Having access to this depth of material knowledge, curated by architects for architects, is transformative for our industry."
Leading architecture firms including BIG, Stantec, SHoP, AECOM, CookFox and others have already joined Ross Barney Architects in adopting Materials Hub through early access programs. The platform will be available free of charge to all architecture and design firms starting March 3rd.
"Materials Hub represents more than just a technological advancement – it's a paradigm shift in how we approach design and sustainability," said Dave Lemont, Acelab's Executive Chairman and former CEO of Revit. "The world of architecture is at a critical juncture where material choices have never been more important. By combining AI-powered search with collaborative tools and a firm's own project history, we've created a platform that will change the world of material selection. This is exactly what the industry needs to move forward and create a more sustainable built environment."
To celebrate the launch, Acelab is also announcing Materials Month, a month-long exploration of material innovation in architecture featuring daily insights from industry leaders and deep-dives into building materials.
About Acelab
Founded by architects who faced the daily challenges of material selection firsthand, Acelab is transforming how the built environment takes shape. We believe that every material choice matters – not just for performance and aesthetics, but for the future of our planet. Our team of architects, designers, and technologists created Materials Hub to empower firms to make material choices that matter, turning their collective expertise into better project outcomes. By bridging the gap between material science and architectural practice, we're helping firms deliver spaces that don't just meet today's standards – they define tomorrow's possibilities.
For more information or to schedule a demonstration, visit acelabusa.com or contact chris@acelabusa.com.
