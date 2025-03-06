Midland County Hospital District Police Department Achieves Certified Autism Center™ Designation

MCHD Police Department is the second law enforcement agency in Texas to become a Certified Autism Center™

MIDLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly awards the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation to Midland County Hospital District Police Department, the second law enforcement agency in Texas to earn the prestigious credential. To earn the CAC certification, at least 80% of the department completed autism-specific training, equipping them with the skills and resources to best communicate with, understand, and support autistic and sensory-sensitive community members.

"I am proud of our team's dedication and commitment to become a Certified Autism Center™," says Chief Steven McNeill, Chief of Police at Midland County Hospital District Police Department. "This is just one more step to achieving our mission of leading healthcare for greater Midland."

“This certification highlights Midland County Hospital District Police Department’s dedication to serving every person in their community,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “IBCCES is proud to certify the department, and we look forward to seeing the impact this training and certification will have on every individual they work with, especially autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families.”

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Midland County District Hospital District Police Department will be featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



About Midland Health

Midland Health is a system of healthcare providers in Midland, Texas, with Midland Memorial Hospital at the center of their operations. Since 1950, Midland Memorial Hospital has exemplified excellence in patient care, medical education and community service. The mission and vision to lead healthcare for greater Midland and make Midland the healthiest community in Texas was established with the creation of Midland Health in 2014, expanding the healthcare footprint and impact through a coordinated system of providers. As Midland Memorial Hospital, a not-for-profit with 546 licensed beds, drives much of the work, the guiding principles behind Midland Health show a commitment to improving the community by reinvesting volunteer time and finances into the health of west Texas.

To learn more about Midland Health, visit midlandhealth.org.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

