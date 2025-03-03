DVB-S2X satellite Modem ASIC, now in full mass production

Photograph of device

GRENOBLE, RHONE-ALPES, FRANCE, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EASii IC announces the full mass production milestone for its satellite modem ASIC, EZID211 also known as Oxford-2. The Oxford-2 is aimed at the earth-segment satellite user terminal market. Targeted applications include: internet via satellite covering GEO, MEO and LEO constellations, aero-mobile, earth observation, cellular backhaul, IP Trunking, IOT and many other applications. The Oxford-2 is compliant with the DVB-S2 standard ETSI EN 302 307-2 and implements the latest S2X, adaptive coding and modulation (ACM), Very Low Signal to Noise Ratio (VLSNR) and super frame functionality.The demodulators support symbol rates of up to 500Mbaud and sustained data throughputs of over 1Gbit/s.The return channel modem offers exceptional implementation flexibility supporting IQ streaming, RCS2 and S2X waveforms.The device is fabricated on 40nm CMOS low power process and packaged in a 13x13mm VQFPN-mr 168 package. The power consumption is a function throughput and reception conditions and ranges from below 2 Watts up to 5 Watts at full loading.For further information and customer enquiries please visit our web page https://easii-ic.com/ About EASii ICEASii IC is a privately held company registered in France which develops custom ASIC, electronic system in the fields of consumer electronics, space, aeronautics, telecommunications, industry, automotive and medical.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.