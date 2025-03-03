Epiphany Wellness Expands Treatment Services to Address OCD and Addiction in New Jersey

OCD is a mental health condition characterized by intrusive, distressing thoughts and repetitive behaviors or mental acts performed to reduce anxiety.

BLACKWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epiphany Wellness New Jersey Drug & Alcohol Rehab, a premier addiction treatment center in Blackwood, New Jersey, is proud to announce the integration of specialized treatment programs for individuals struggling with both Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and substance use disorders. Recognizing the complex relationship between OCD and addiction, Epiphany Wellness offers comprehensive, evidence-based treatment tailored to address the unique challenges faced by those experiencing these co-occurring disorders.

Understanding OCD and Its Connection to Addiction

OCD is a mental health condition characterized by intrusive, distressing thoughts (obsessions) and repetitive behaviors or mental acts (compulsions) performed to reduce anxiety. Individuals with OCD often struggle with excessive fears, persistent doubts, and compulsive rituals that disrupt daily life. In many cases, substance use becomes a coping mechanism for managing the overwhelming emotions associated with OCD, leading to a dangerous cycle of addiction and compulsivity.

Research suggests that individuals with OCD may have an increased risk of developing substance use disorders due to shared neurological pathways involving dopamine and serotonin. Factors such as genetic predisposition, trauma history, and impulsivity further contribute to the likelihood of dual diagnosis.

Comprehensive Treatment Approach at Epiphany Wellness

To ensure lasting recovery, Epiphany Wellness provides a holistic and integrative treatment model that addresses both OCD and addiction simultaneously. Our treatment programs include:

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT): Helps patients recognize and modify negative thought patterns that fuel OCD and substance use behaviors.

Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP): A specialized therapy for OCD that helps individuals face their fears and resist compulsions in a structured and supportive setting.

Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT): Utilized when appropriate to manage withdrawal symptoms, reduce cravings, and stabilize mood.

Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR): A trauma-focused therapy designed to help process and heal from past traumatic experiences that may contribute to OCD and addiction.

Psychodrama Therapy: Uses guided role-playing exercises to explore emotions, improve interpersonal skills, and develop healthier coping strategies.

Holistic Therapies: Incorporates practices such as mindfulness, meditation, yoga, and art therapy to promote overall wellness and emotional balance.

Personalized Care for Lasting Recovery

Epiphany Wellness believes that no two individuals experience OCD or addiction in the same way. That’s why our expert clinicians create customized treatment plans tailored to each client’s specific needs, ensuring a personalized path to healing. Our levels of care include Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP), Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP), and Outpatient Programs (OP), providing comprehensive support at every stage of recovery.

About Epiphany Wellness

Founded in 2021, Epiphany Wellness is a leading addiction treatment center in Blackwood, New Jersey, near Cherry Hill. Dedicated to helping individuals achieve long-term recovery, our center provides cutting-edge, evidence-based treatment for substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions. With a compassionate, client-focused approach, Epiphany Wellness empowers individuals to regain control of their lives and build a healthier future.

For more information on our OCD and addiction treatment programs, contact Epiphany Wellness at (609) 710-9423 or visit Epiphany Wellness Centers - New Jersey.

