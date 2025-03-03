Optimove Acquires Gamification Solution Provider Adact to Bolster its AI-Orchestrated Gamification Capabilities

Acquisition integrates Adact’s gamification technology into Optimove’s Positionless Marketing platform to build the future of gamification and loyalty

NEW YORK, NY, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the global leader in Positionless Marketing, announced today the acquisition of Adact, a breakthrough provider of gamification marketing solutions. Adact’s platform enables brands to create interactive gamification experiences, including lotteries, quizzes, prediction games, and branded mini-games, and will bolster Optimove’s AI-orchestrated gamification solutions.



With this acquisition, Optimove enhances its AI-driven marketing platform by integrating Adact’s cutting-edge gamification technology, transforming customer engagement from acquisition to retention and through to reactivation.



Adact’s gamified experiences will be unified across the Optimove platform empowering brands to drive deeper customer engagement and boost conversion rates by up to 80% with breakthrough capabilities, including:

Creating dynamic, gamified experiences such as interactive mini-games and landing pages for zero-party data collection that enrich unified customer profiles within Optimove’s platform.

Triggering personalized gamified experiences as part of multichannel journeys, orchestrated by AI, to match each customer with the best game for them.

Combining engaging gamified experiences within a brand’s personalized digital platforms, powered by Opti-X, for unprecedented inbound conversion and retention rates.

Measuring the impact of gamified experiences with productized control groups, powered by Optimove’s customer data platform to report on gamification’s incremental uplift on any business KPI.



Additionally, Optimove will establish a development center in Tallinn, Estonia, focused on integrating Adact’s technology and expanding its capabilities as the next generation of gamification and loyalty-based engagement. Kalev Kärpuk, founder and CEO of Adact, will lead Optimove’s gamified solutions division and oversee operations at the Tallinn development center. Optimove plans to expand the Estonian team to support the continued growth and development of its gamification and loyalty capabilities.

Supporting Optimove’s Positionless Marketing Strategy

Optimove’s Positionless Marketing approach allows marketers to independently execute marketing campaigns by providing:

Data Power: Immediate access to customer insights and segmentation for targeted, personalized marketing without engineering support.

Creative Power: Tools to create campaign assets such as copy and visuals without reliance on creative teams.

Optimization Power: Automated optimization of campaigns through journey automation and testing, reducing the need for dedicated analysts.

Adact’s platform aligns with this strategy by empowering marketers to implement gamification campaigns without writing code or depending on engineering resources.



“Optimove is a global leader in customer engagement marketing, so the opportunity to continue our journey with them was something we couldn’t miss. With the merger, there will be more investment in the development of our gamification software. Further, Optimove’s clients will have preferential first access to our gamification solutions on the Optimove platform,” said Kalev Kärpuk, founder and CEO of Adact.



“Adact’s gamification solutions enable marketers to independently create and launch interactive campaigns that drive customer engagement and retention. After evaluating multiple providers, we found Adact’s technology best aligns with our vision for Positionless Marketing,” said Pini Yakuel, CEO of Optimove.



Yakuel added that Adact's sleek, adaptive, and intuitive platform perfectly complements Optimove. “Together, we are expanding gamification, loyalty, and next-gen marketing experiences—giving brands more ways to engage customers effectively,” he concluded.



Adact will be featured at Optimove Connect, Optimove’s Premier user conference, in London, March 19-20 where marketers can test its solutions and create gamified marketing campaigns.



About Adact

Founded in 2019, Adact offers a user-friendly platform that enables companies to easily create gamified marketing activities, including mini-games, lotteries, and quizzes. Adact’s client portfolio includes global brands such as Disney, Starbucks, and Amazon.



About Optimove

Optimove, the leader in Positionless Marketing, frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Its Positionless Marketing Platform provides three transformative powers: Data Power, Creative Power, and Optimization Power. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.



Optimove was recognized as the Visionary Leader in Gartner’s 2024 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. Being a visionary leader is a hallmark of Optimove. It was the first CRM Marketing Platform to natively embed AI with the ability to predict customer migrations between lifecycle stages in 2012. Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to optimize workflows from Insight to Creation and through Orchestration enabling Positionless Marketing.

Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally. For more information, go to Optimove.com

