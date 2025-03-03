SEALSQ and WISeSat to Deploy Ultra-Secure, Real-Time IoT Connectivity from Space with Post-Quantum Security

Geneva, Switzerland, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that in collaboration with WISeSat is advancing the future of ultra-secure, real-time connectivity for IoT devices across industries worldwide—directly from space. The next confirmed launch is set for June 2025 with @SpaceX, deploying next-generation WISeSat.space satellites equipped with post-quantum-ready security to safeguard against emerging cyber threats. Additional launches are scheduled for October and December 2025, reinforcing a robust and resilient satellite network.

This launch series serves as a proof of concept, integrating WISeKey’s trusted Root of Trust with SEALSQ’s advanced Post-Quantum Chips, ensuring an unparalleled level of cybersecurity resilience in an increasingly complex digital ecosystem. The satellites will also feature incremental advancements derived from the SEALSQ quantum roadmap, incorporating cutting-edge innovations from SEALSQ’s partner and startup investment program to enhance security, performance, and operational efficiency.

The WISeSat constellation, powered by SEALSQ’s post-quantum secure chips, is designed to provide global, ultra-secure, real-time IoT connectivity across industries, unlocking a new era of cyber-resilient digital transformation.

In agriculture, this technology enables precision through secure IoT sensors that track soil health, weather conditions, and livestock movements, while also supporting climate monitoring, deforestation tracking, and early disaster warning systems.

In critical infrastructure, it protects power grids, water systems, and transportation networks from cyber threats while ensuring secure, real-time industrial IoT (IIoT) monitoring of remote facilities in mining, oil, and gas. The satellites also enhance the security of global supply chains by providing tamper-proof tracking and authentication of goods.

In aerospace and defense applications, WISeSat ensures post-quantum-resilient communications for military operations, protects satellites from cyber threats, and enables secure navigation for mission-critical applications.

In healthcare, it facilitates remote telemedicine and emergency response, securing the transmission of medical IoT data from disaster-stricken or rural areas while safeguarding pharmaceutical supply chains.

In automotive industry it offers encrypted vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communications, fleet management security, and authenticated transactions for electric vehicle (EV) charging networks.





The integration of blockchain and Web 3.0 technologies further extends the use cases of this satellite infrastructure, supporting #DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) for a blockchain-powered IoT economy, enabling secure digital identities and authentication for businesses and governments, and reinforcing secure AI-driven decision-making on the edge. With the rise of quantum computing, traditional cryptographic protections will become obsolete, making WISeSat and SEALSQ’s post-quantum security essential for ensuring unbreakable encryption, trusted authentication, and secure data transmission across industries.

Through its WISeSAT platform, SEALSQ’s parent company, WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company offers satellite-based secure IoT connectivity-as-a-service, delivering an end-to-end solution that includes satellite platforms, launches, integration, ground station services, and a robust security architecture. This turnkey SaaS solution simplifies space-based IoT connectivity for end customers, making it accessible and affordable for businesses of all sizes. WISeSAT’s miniaturized satellites significantly lower communication link costs for IoT businesses, making them competitive even compared to traditional ground-based connectivity solutions such as NB-IoT networks. This innovation enables businesses to harness the benefits of dedicated satellite connectivity, regardless of ecosystem size, further democratizing access to advanced space technology.

The WISeSAT platform incorporates advanced security by design, featuring VaultIC® 4XX secure elements, which are FIPS 140-2 Level 3 and Common Criteria EAL 5+ certified. These elements are provisioned with trusted identities through WISeKey’s VaultITrust services, enabling sensor authentication and data encryption within a PKI-based security framework. WISeKey also provides comprehensive Certificate Lifecycle Management services (INeS), offering user-friendly automation tools for device onboarding, commissioning, and lifecycle management.

This end-to-end, device-to-cloud security suite represents a unique vertical solution offered exclusively by WISeKey, reinforcing its position as a global leader in IoT security and space technology innovation.



As the WISeSat constellation continues to expand, it remains at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation, delivering real-time, ultra-secure IoT connectivity worldwide. With the rapid rise of quantum computing threats, WISeSat strengthens WISeKey’s mission to establish a next-generation cybersecurity infrastructure while bringing Web 3.0 and #DePIN to space in collaboration with @hedera @The_Hashgraph.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

