JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Announces March Programming

Events Include Talks on Space Exploration, U.S.-Japan Leadership Alliance Relations, and the Evolving Dynamics of Cross-Cultural Entertainment Production

LOS ANGELES, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is pleased to announce a diverse lineup of special events in March, including a riveting dialogue between two remarkable women about the next chapter of human space exploration, a talk on what leadership changes on both sides of the Pacific could mean for the U.S.-Japan alliance, a discussion on the evolving dynamics of entertainment production, and the continuing “NEO-JAPONISM | SAMURAI AND BEYOND: Exploring Tradition Through Technology” exhibition on display through September 1, 2025.

See below for the exciting slate of March programming and events:

Women in Space | Visionaries Redefining Boundaries

Date: Sat., March 8, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Salon, Level 5

Fee: $15 (incl. taxes, etc.)

Celebrate International Women’s Day with an illuminating dialogue between two pioneering Japanese women in space exploration, astronaut Naoko Yamazaki and licensed pilot and space traveler Akiko Tito. This extraordinary conversation brings together two trailblazers whose unique journeys are opening new frontiers in humanity’s greatest adventure.

Naoko Yamazaki grew up stargazing in Hokkaido and Chiba prefecture before becoming Japan’s second female astronaut, making history in 2010 as part of the first four-woman crew on the International Space Station. Akiko Tito has cultivated a passion for space exploration since childhood and is set to be one of the first crew members on SpaceX’s Starship mission around the Moon. The two pioneers will share their personal journeys, the challenges they’ve overcome, and their vision for making space more accessible and inclusive. The program will be followed by a networking reception with light appetizers and refreshments.

The U.S.-Japan Alliance Series: The U.S.-Japan Alliance Under New Management

Date: Mon., March 10, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Salon, Level 5 (and livestreaming via Zoom)

Fee: Free

The U.S. and Japan are at a unique point in history. With Donald Trump and Shigeru Ishiba elected last fall, both countries have new leaders. For most of our shared history, changes in leadership caused little change in the overarching trajectory of alliance relations. Yet changes do occur even amidst the broader areas of continuity. This event brings experts together from both the United States and Japan to explore the perspectives and contribute to public understanding of the key issues confronting Washington and Tokyo.

Entertainment Without Borders | An Industry Perspective

Date: Tues., March 18, 2025

Time: 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Salon, Level 5

Fee: $20 (incl. taxes, etc.)

This timely discussion explores the evolving dynamics of representation, dealmaking, and entertainment production in Hollywood and beyond. The engaging panel discussion features a powerhouse lineup of entertainment industry veterans who are at the forefront of the exciting cross-cultural future of entertainment: producer Brent Travers, moderator; entertainment attorney Shep Rosenman; renowned casting directors Yoko Narahashi and Carla Hool, known for their groundbreaking work in Japanese talent representation and LatinX respectively; and celebrated manager and stylist Jeanne Yang.

The discussion will illuminate topics transforming today's entertainment landscape. Following the panel discussion and Q&A session, guests are invited to join for an intimate networking reception.

Exhibition: “NEO-JAPONISM | SAMURAI AND BEYOND: Exploring Tradition Through Technology”

Dates: Now through Mon., September 1, 2025

Times: Mon. – Fri.: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.; Sat. – Sun.: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Gallery, Level 2

Fee: Free

The exhibition commemorates the 100th anniversary of broadcasting in Japan started by three radio stations which later became the Japan Broadcasting Corporation, or NHK. Visitors can explore the innovative artwork scanning technologies NHK utilizes to present interactive high-resolution 3D scans of Japan’s cultural treasures. Building on the growing global popularity

of samurai-era culture – as witnessed in FX’s “Shōgun” and Sony’s “Rise of the Ronin” video game – presentations also include techniques employed by NHK to bring Japanese culture to life.

For more information, visit the JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles website and social channels: Facebook , Instagram , X , YouTube and LinkedIn .

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs – London, Los Angeles, and São Paulo – conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding of Japan in the international community. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is a place for new discoveries, offering experiences that showcase the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs. Occupying two floors at Ovation Hollywood, the second floor features an exhibition gallery and WAZA Shop while the fifth floor offers a variety of programs and events at the multi-purpose hall (Salon) and the library. UKA, a Michelin-starred, multi-course kaiseki restaurant, also offers exclusive dining experiences.

Location: 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Website: www.japanhousela.com

Media Contacts:

Nerissa Silao | 310-874-9230 | nerissas@ca.rr.com

Lisa Nakanouchi | 323-904-9298 | lnakanouchi@japanhousela.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.