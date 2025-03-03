Alliance Memory to Feature Latest Innovations at Embedded World 2025

New 32Mb Fast SRAM, DDR4 and LPDDR4X SDRAMs, and High-Density Serial NOR Flash Devices to Be Showcased

KIRKLAND, Wash., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory will display its expanded product portfolio at Embedded World 2025, taking place March 11-13 at the Nuremberg Exhibition Centre in Nuremberg, Germany. In Stand 3A-215, the company will introduce its new 32Mb fast SRAM, DDR4 and LPDDR4X SDRAMs, and high-density Serial NOR Flash devices, all of which enhance device performance with higher density, low power consumption, and rapid data transfer rates to meet the needs of modern applications.

“Our latest offerings underscore our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the market with memory solutions that boost efficiency and reliability,” said David Bagby, president and CEO of Alliance Memory. “The new 32Mb fast SRAM, advanced DDR4 and LPDDR4X SDRAMs, and our high-capacity Serial NOR Flash devices are designed to provide our customers with the performance they require for today’s competitive technology landscape.”

FEATURED PRODUCTS

32Mb Fast SRAM: Alliance Memory's newly introduced 32Mb fast SRAM in a 48-ball FBGA package provides a wide power supply range and fast access times, making it ideal for a variety of high-speed applications.

DDR4 SDRAMs: The company has expanded its CMOS DDR4 SDRAM offerings with 8Gb, 16Gb, and 32Gb devices that combine fast clock speeds up to 1600MHz and transfer rates up to 3200MT/s. The DDR4 SDRAM are available in 78-ball and 96-ball FBGA packages.

LPDDR4X SDRAM: For mobile and high-performance applications, the new 16Gb LPDDR4X device features increased clock speeds and higher data rates in a 200-ball FBGA package.

High-Density Serial NOR Flash Devices: New additions to the Serial NOR Flash family include 128Mb, 256Mb, and 512Mb densities, offering flexible, high-performance memory solutions for a broad range of applications, from mobile PCs to connectivity modules.

For more information about the company's new products, please contact bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com.

About Alliance Memory

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company’s product range includes flash, DRAM, and SRAM memory ICs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 128GB. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com.

