Benevis Celebrates Dental Assistants Recognition Week

Benevis recognizes the integral contributions of its dental assistants to provide high-quality care to its patients.

Atlanta, GA, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevis, a leading dental healthcare and orthodontics delivery organization committed to providing quality care to underserved communities, celebrates Dental Assistants Recognition Week, March 2 through March 8, 2025. This annual event acknowledges the contributions of dental assistants in ensuring high-quality and efficient oral care and operational excellence across dental practices nationwide, including more than 100 communities across 13 states and the District of Columbia where Benevis serves more than 500,000 children and adults each year.

Dental Assistants Recognition Week, designated by the American Dental Assistants Association, is an opportunity to honor the versatile and multi-talented members of the dental team who support quality dental care for patients. Benevis employs over 750 dental assistants who play a pivotal role in patient education, hygiene, and support, directly impacting the delivery of healthy, happy smiles to patients every day.

"We are honored to recognize the many incredible contributions of our dental assistants during this celebratory week," said Bryan Carey, CEO of Benevis. "Their role is critical as part of our innovative care delivery model. We are tremendously grateful for our dental assistants and the value they bring to Benevis and our provider teams through their commitment to serving underserved communities, including children and their families.”

Benevis is committed to optimizing patient care through its Assisted Hygiene Delivery Model, which empowers dental assistants, hygienists, and dentists to operate at the top of their licenses. This collaborative approach allows dental assistants to manage routine tasks such as checking in patients, performing radiographs, updating medical records, and escorting patients, thereby reducing the administrative load on hygienists. The streamlined workflow enables hygienists to focus on educating patients and providing essential hygiene services, increasing the number of patients seen daily without compromising care quality.

“The model of care through Benevis allows me ample time with patients to build trusted relationships with them, while also developing my clinical skills through tasks such as X-rays and charting,” said Latavia Whittingham, dental assistant at Benevis-supported Sutton Dental & Braces. “By working as a team with other assistants, dental hygienists, and dentists, we can offer great care to more patients from underserved communities. I finish each day feeling accomplished that we’ve been able to support families in getting the care they need and deserve.”

To honor Dental Assistants Recognition Week, Benevis has provided each office with a stipend to organize a personalized celebration for the dental assistants. These celebrations include the creation of gift baskets filled with favorite items, enjoyable in-office lunches, and other indulgent treats.

Understanding the importance of continuous growth for all team members, Benevis offers ongoing education and advancement opportunities for dental assistants. The organization implemented a Dental Assistant Onboarding and Training Program two years ago, as a comprehensive introduction to Benevis operations with emphasis on dental assistants’ education during the first 60 days on the job. Benevis has also created additional job classifications that recognize and compensate for the increased skills and capabilities dental assistants accomplish during their tenure with the company. This commitment ensures that dental assistants are well-equipped to provide the highest standard of care and are recognized for their essential role within the dental team.

About Benevis

Benevis is a leading dental healthcare delivery organization focused on delivering life-changing oral care and orthodontics to underserved communities. Through comprehensive care and operational services that expand access to dentistry, Benevis has a 20-year history of providing the highest quality care to approximately 5 million children and adults. Its network reaches more than 100 locally branded dental offices across the U.S. that deliver treatment through 1.4 million visits each year. Benevis also advocates for programs and legislation that ensure all families have access to the oral healthcare they need and deserve. For more information, visit Benevis.com.

