Varonis at the 2025 Gartner® Security & Risk Management Summit: AI Innovation and Data Security

MUMBAI, India, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, today announced its full schedule at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit, March 10 – 11 in Mumbai, India.

Varonis Activities at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit:

Meet Varonis: Visit Varonis at booth #210 to discover our latest cloud security offerings, see our unified approach to data security, and catch 1:1 demos with our team. Learn how Varonis helps organizations adopt gen AI copilots safely and confidently by putting data first.

Expert Session: “AI Innovation and Security: Insights from a CISO and CFO” — In this panel discussion, Concentrix Global Vice President, Global Security Rishi Rajpal and Varonis CFO and COO Guy Melamed explore the importance of implementing proactive data security for AI and discuss practical strategies for effective risk management to prevent security breaches, legal penalties, and loss of customer trust.

Date: Monday, March 10 at 4:35 p.m.

Location: TH5, Exhibit Showcase Theater, Showroom, Ground Level

About the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit

Gartner analysts will present the latest research and advice for security and risk management leaders at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summits, taking place March 3-4, 2025 in Sydney, March 10- 11, 2025 in India, April 7-8 in Dubai, June 9-11 in National Harbor, MD, July 23-25 in Tokyo, August 5-6 in Sao Paulo and September 22-24 in London. Follow news and updates from the conferences on X using #GartnerSEC.

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

