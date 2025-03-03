Portillo's Unveils First-Ever Loyalty Program: Direct to Digital Wallets, No App Required

With a free sign-up reward and tailored offers based on guest habits, Portillo's Perks gets more personalized with every visit

CHICAGO, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portillo's, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, today announced the launch of Portillo's Perks, an app-less loyalty program that rewards guests for their love of Portillo's.

Portillo's Perks reimagines the traditional loyalty program by offering a fully digital experience that adapts to guest behaviors. Unlike standard point-based apps, Portillo's Perks lives in guests' digital wallets and delivers personalized rewards based on visit frequency and ordering habits. Guests simply check in with their digital Perks card during visits to collect engaging badges and earn targeted rewards—from a welcome offer of free large French fries to free retail items and more. The more people visit, the more they’ll unlock.

"Portillo's Perks reflects our commitment to enhancing the guest experience in our own unique way," said Michael Osanloo, President and CEO of Portillo's. "The digital wallet approach allows us to truly personalize offers, so we're able to surprise and delight our guests with easy access and relevant rewards that make each visit engaging, whether it's their first time or their hundredth."

With each visit, guests work towards earning achievement badges – from "First Bite" for new Perks members to "Top Dog" for frequent guests. These badges unlock exciting recognition and rewards including free menu items, retail merchandise, and personalized offers. The program works across all ordering channels – in-restaurant, drive-thru, and Portillo’s website and app – creating a seamless experience with no app download required. The brand is initially targeting a goal of 1.5-1.7 million membership signups by midsummer 2025.

"Our approach with Portillo’s Perks is centered on removing friction from the guest experience, not adding to it," said Keith Correia, Chief Information Officer. "We eliminated common loyalty program pain points by integrating directly with the digital wallet already on guests' phones—no extra apps to download or passwords to remember. This seamless approach rewards longtime fans while creating an easy pathway for new guests to discover all there is to love about Portillo’s."

For more information or to join Portillo's Perks, visit Portillos.com/perks.

About Portillo’s

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 to open the first Portillo's hot dog stand in Villa Park, Illinois, calling it "The Dog House." Today, Portillo's has grown to more than 90 restaurants across 10 states and is beloved for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads, and famous chocolate cake. Portillo's ships food to all 50 states via Portillos.com.

