Psychemedics Launches Groundbreaking Quartile Reporting for Enhanced Drug Testing Insights

DALLAS, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psychemedics Corporation, a global leader in hair drug testing, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative Quartile Reporting feature. This industry-first enhancement empowers organizations with unprecedented insights into drug test results, enabling data-driven decision-making and fostering safer, more productive workplaces.

The new Quartile Reporting feature allows clients to see where a candidate’s or employee’s test results fall within a range of positive reports collected over the past 12 months. By segmenting results into four quartiles – Lower, Median, Upper, and Highest – this advanced reporting provides real-time context and benchmarks for substance use trends within the workforce.

“Our mission has always been to provide our clients with the most reliable and actionable drug testing solutions," said Brian Hullinger, Chief Executive Officer and President of Psychemedics. “With Quartile Reporting, we’re bringing a new level of clarity and precision to the industry, enabling organizations to better understand drug test results and make informed decisions that enhance workplace safety and compliance.”

Key Benefits of Quartile Reporting

Enhanced Insights : Understand where individual results rank among other positives, offering valuable benchmarks for decision-making.

: Understand where individual results rank among other positives, offering valuable benchmarks for decision-making. Real-Time Analytics : Access up-to-date data and trends, empowering clients to act with confidence.

: Access up-to-date data and trends, empowering clients to act with confidence. Data-Driven Decisions: Use detailed context to support hiring, retention, and compliance strategies.



A Breakthrough in Workplace Drug Testing

As the drug testing landscape continues to evolve, Psychemedics is leading the way in delivering cutting-edge solutions that address the unique challenges faced by today’s employers. Quartile Reporting is part of Psychemedics’ ongoing efforts to innovate and meet the growing demand for more comprehensive, insightful drug testing data.

This enhancement is available to all Psychemedics clients at no additional cost, underscoring the company’s dedication to delivering exceptional value and driving industry advancement.

“We’re constantly striving to bring our clients tools that improve their programs and set new standards in the industry,” Brian Hullinger added. “Quartile Reporting exemplifies our commitment to innovation and our mission to empower organizations with the insights they need to thrive.”

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation is a leading global provider of innovative hair testing for drugs of abuse. With a commitment to accuracy and reliability, the company offers cutting-edge drug testing solutions. Psychemedics Corporation is dedicated to providing valuable insights and maintaining the highest standards in substance abuse testing.

