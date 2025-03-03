Industry Trailblazer Jesse Jurek Chosen to Lead Custom Sauna Production for World Sauna Group

Jesse Jurek

Jurek brings over two decades of custom sauna expertise to World Sauna Group

It’s an incredible opportunity to help shape the future of sauna creation. My mission is to make World Sauna Group the first name customers think of when they want a custom build.” — Jesse Jurek

WHEELING, IL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Sauna Group, a Bathing Brands company, is excited to announce that Jesse Jurek has been chosen to lead its custom sauna production process as Production Manager. World Sauna Group brings Nordic sauna traditions to premier showroom retailers across North America, and custom designs play a key role in fulfilling that mission.

With a lifelong passion for woodworking and construction and over twenty years of experience in custom sauna manufacturing, Jurek brings a wealth of expertise to World Sauna Group. Over the course of his career, Jurek has scaled production from dozens to hundreds of custom saunas per month, and his builds have influenced many of today’s most popular sauna designs.

“Innovative custom sauna rooms are in high demand, and North America has always responded enthusiastically to our brand of Experiential Bathing,” explains Dave Sadowski, CEO and Chief Bathing Enthusiast at Bathing Brands. “When people get inspired by a sauna in the showroom, they often want to craft it to their exact specifications. We’re delighted to welcome Jesse to the family and are excited to merge his talents with our materials and technology to transform showroom custom sauna capabilities.”

“Jesse is the perfect addition to World Sauna Group,” adds Mark Raisanen, Vice President of Retail Programs. “He brings hands-on expertise, the ability to identify and drive new trends, and proven talent for creating processes that work. We are thrilled to create and grow with him!”

At World Sauna Group, Jurek will oversee a team of skilled craftspeople operating out of a state-of-the-art, 22,000 square foot facility in Hutchinson, Minnesota, an area renowned for producing some of the nation’s finest wood artisans.

“I’m thrilled that Jesse is joining us,” says Tina Adams, President of Bathing Brands and World Sauna Group. “Jesse has an unmatched understanding of custom sauna production and is uniquely skilled at making each client’s vision a reality. As custom sauna grows in popularity, his knowledge will be welcome and vital.”

“I’m excited to join World Sauna Group and contribute to a company that’s raising the bar in custom sauna design," says Jurek. "It’s an incredible opportunity to work with Bathing Brands and help shape the future of sauna creation. My mission is to make World Sauna Group the first name customers think of when they want a custom build."

The Minnesota operation is led by sauna industry veteran Mark Raisanen, with Jurek heading the production team. Together with top tech and sales professionals, World Sauna Group is poised to continue its rapid growth in the custom sauna market.

