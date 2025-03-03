Quali and LocalStack Announce Integration to Streamline Delivery of Cloud Environments on AWS

New integration makes it easier to build, provision, and manage environments across LocalStack and AWS with reusable Environment as Code blueprints and an intuitive provisioning experience.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quali, a leading provider of platform engineering solutions for infrastructure automation and management, announced today a new integration with cloud software development framework LocalStack that accelerates the creation and provisioning of environments across LocalStack and AWS.

LocalStack enables developers to build and test cloud-based applications on local infrastructure prior to deploying to Amazon Web Services (AWS), saving valuable time, costs, and resources to execute software development pipelines. Whether used to onboard new developers or execute testing pipelines, LocalStack enables developers to build AWS infrastructure without requiring access to AWS accounts or driving up costs on the cloud bill.

Quali Torque leverages users’ Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and other resources to define and manage Environments as Code, enabling developers to integrate managed environments into their CI/CD pipelines while also providing a streamlined experience to provision and maintain environments via self-service.

Through this integration, Torque enables developers to find the resources they need via Torque’s native self-service catalog, use a simple pick-list to choose whether to deploy to LocalStack or AWS interchangeably, and access the live environment in just a few clicks. Role-based access controls, centralized secrets management, and custom cloud policies trigger approval workflows for unauthorized attempts to deploy infrastructure to AWS. This results in a simplified, self-service developer experience that reduces ticket requests and time spent building and provisioning resources across LocalStack and AWS.

"We’re thrilled to integrate LocalStack with Torque, streamlining environment provisioning and empowering developers to test and iterate more efficiently - all while reducing costs through LocalStack’s cloud emulation," said Waldemar Hummer, co-founder and CTO of LocalStack.

Key highlights of this integration include:

Simplified Deployment for Infrastructure as Code: Torque discovers the IaC resource configurations in the users’ repositories and provides a streamlined provisioning experience that unlocks seamless deployment across LocalStack and AWS. Developers with end-user permissions can find their IaC assets and environments on Torque’s native self-service catalog, including a simple pick-list allowing them to select their LocalStack and AWS accounts on which to deploy infrastructure. Administrators determine which accounts are made accessible to those with end-user permissions, providing added control while democratizing self-service access to deploy across LocalStack and AWS. Support for CI/CD platforms enables developers to integrate these environments into their pipelines quickly and easily.

“LocalStack is a game-changer for efficiency and security across the software development lifecycle,” said Edan Evantal, Quali CTO. “Torque’s support for LocalStack will unlock this value for more developers by making environments reusable, interchangeable, and easier to provision on-demand. We’re thrilled to help more developers take advantage of this approach.”



About Quali:

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Quali provides platform engineering tools to help enterprise technology and engineering teams accelerate and optimize the use of multi-cloud infrastructure. Global 2000 enterprises rely on Quali’s solutions to democratize cloud access securely and efficiently by simplifying the experience of deploying application environments and enforcing cloud governance at scale. For more information, please visit quali.com and follow Quali on LinkedIn.

