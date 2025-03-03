How Women Lead Differently—And Why That Matters Now More Than Ever

Alachua, Florida, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The construction industry stands at a pivotal moment. Labor shortages, burnout, and evolving workforce expectations demand more than incremental change—they require a redefinition of leadership itself. In response, the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) and Ambition Theory have partnered to release Building Better: Rethinking Leadership in Construction, a report that challenges outdated leadership models in construction and highlights how women’s leadership strengths—particularly transformational leadership—are being overlooked. Women bring a different kind of leadership to the table, one that the industry needs now more than ever.

The Leadership Shift Construction Needs

The construction industry has invested millions in workforce development and recruitment to bring more women into the field. But this report asks a bigger question: What kind of industry are we building for them?

Key findings from 2025 Building Better: Rethinking Leadership in Construction Report include:

Women naturally lean toward transformational leadership styles—driving higher retention, engagement, and innovation. Yet, leadership selection processes in construction still prioritize transactional skills over leadership potential.

Mentorship exists, but it’s not moving careers forward. While 63 percent of companies report having mentorship programs, only 37 percent of women have participated in one. The issue isn’t access—it’s that mentorship alone doesn’t provide the career-defining opportunities that actually move women into leadership, and women know it.

Sponsorship—not mentorship—is what drives real career mobility. Women receive sponsorship half as often as mentorship, leaving them without the advocacy and visibility needed to advance. Without sponsors actively putting their names forward, women are stuck waiting for opportunities instead of being positioned for them.

ERGs don’t work—at least not for career growth. While many companies invest in Employee Resource Groups, 35 percent of women say they aren’t effective at moving careers forward. However, with clear connections to leadership development, sponsorship opportunities, and strategic business initiatives ERGs can go beyond serving as simply support networks, and become powerful talent pipelines that help companies retain and advance top performers.

"For years, we’ve been asking the wrong question. It’s not just about getting more women into construction—it’s about rethinking leadership itself," said Andrea Janzen, Founder & CEO of Ambition Theory. "Women bring the kind of leadership the industry needs to thrive, but the system wasn’t built to recognize it. If companies want to attract and retain the next generation of leaders, leadership itself needs to evolve."

"If we want people to think of construction first when considering a career, we need to offer real opportunities for growth—not just a job, but a future,” said Jennifer Wilkerson, VP of Innovation and Advancement, NCCER. “That means making leadership pathways more transparent, ensuring that talent doesn’t go unnoticed, and creating an industry where people can see themselves building long-term careers. The companies that get this right will be the ones that attract and retain the next generation of leaders."

Building Better: Rethinking Leadership in Construction was released during Women in Construction Week on March 3, 2025. Be among the first to access the report at www.buildingbetterreport.com.

About Building Better – Building Better is a collaborative research initiative between Ambition Theory and The National Center for Construction Education & Research (NCCER) created to provide the construction industry with critical insights and actionable strategies for workforce development and leadership advancement. Building Better explores timely challenges and opportunities, with a special focus on ensuring that all individuals—particularly women—have the support, pathways, and leadership opportunities needed to thrive. Each report delivers data-driven recommendations to help companies drive meaningful, lasting change in how they attract, retain, and develop talent.

About NCCER – The National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit education foundation and the leading provider of construction education for industry and career and technical education programs. With flexible workforce development and learning solutions, NCCER’s programs provide consistency and quality to ensure craft professionals and learners receive industry-recognized credentials and certifications. To learn more, visit www.nccer.org .

About Ambition Theory – At Ambition Theory, we’re dedicated to driving systemic change in the construction industry. We offer leadership training and coaching designed specifically for construction professionals, equipping them with transformational leadership skills essential for advancement. We believe companies must rethink how they develop and recognize leadership to build a stronger industry for the future. Listen to our Women in Construction Podcast and learn more at www.AmbitionTheory.com .

