Four Georgia School Districts Selected for Year-Long Program to Strengthen Governance and Improve Student Outcomes

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GSBA Announces Four Districts Selected for Excellence in Governance Institute

The Georgia School Boards Association (GSBA) is proud to announce that four Georgia school districts have been selected to participate in the inaugural cohort of the Excellence in Governance Institute. The selected districts—Columbia County School District, Douglas County School System, Fulton County Schools, and Jefferson City Schools—will engage in a year-long program designed to strengthen governance practices, enhance leadership development, and drive meaningful improvements in student achievement.

Developed in partnership with the Georgia Partnership for Excellence in Education (GPEE), the Excellence in Governance Institute equips school governance teams—including board members and superintendents—with the tools, training, and networks necessary to implement strategic, data-driven policies that foster long-term student success.

"Strong governance is the foundation of a thriving school district, and we are excited to work with these four exceptional districts to further enhance their leadership and policy development efforts," said Valarie Wilson, Executive Director of GSBA. "Through this program, governance teams will have the opportunity to refine their decision-making processes, deepen their understanding of effective board governance, and collaborate on innovative solutions that positively impact their students, communities, and fellow school districts around the state."

Throughout the program, participants will take part in four in-depth training sessions focused on strategic planning, policy development, and collaborative problem-solving. Each governance team will also complete a Capstone Project, applying their learning to address a critical issue within their district and presenting their findings at GSBA’s Annual Conference in December 2025.

The first training session will be held on March 12, 2025, at GSBA’s headquarters in Lawrenceville, GA. Additional sessions will take place in Savannah, Atlanta, and Lawrenceville throughout the year.

For more information about the GSBA Excellence in Governance Institute, visit the GSBA Excellence in Governance Institute web page or contact Andy Ryff, Marketing and Communications Director at aryff@gsba.com or 770.822.3632.

About the Georgia School Boards Association (GSBA)

The Georgia School Boards Association (GSBA) represents and supports the work of school boards across Georgia. GSBA is committed to advancing public education by providing resources, training, and advocacy, promoting excellence in local governance for the betterment of Georgia's students and communities.

About Columbia County School District

The Columbia County School District, located in east-central Georgia, serves approximately 29,025 students across 30 schools, including 18 elementary schools, 8 middle schools, and 4 high schools. The district has a minority enrollment of 40%, with 22.8% of students classified as economically disadvantaged. Known for its strong academic performance and commitment to student success, Columbia County Schools emphasizes STEM education, extracurricular engagement, and college and career readiness, preparing students for lifelong achievement.

About Douglas County School System

The Douglas County School System, situated in metro Atlanta’s western corridor, serves around 26,000 students across 35 schools, including 20 elementary, 8 middle, and 5 high schools, along with 2 specialized programs. With a focus on academic excellence, innovation, and student-centered learning, the district provides a variety of Advanced Placement (AP), dual enrollment, and career-technical education opportunities. Douglas County Schools is committed to fostering a safe, inclusive, and dynamic learning environment where every student can thrive.

About Fulton County Schools

Fulton County Schools, one of Georgia’s largest and most diverse districts, educates approximately 87,262 students across 59 elementary schools, 19 middle schools, 19 high schools, 7 start-up charter organizations, and 1 full-time virtual school. The district is recognized for high academic achievement, innovative learning models, and a strong commitment to personalized education. With a wide range of STEM programs, fine arts initiatives, and competitive athletics, Fulton County Schools prepares students for success in college, career, and the global workforce.

About Jefferson City Schools

Jefferson City Schools, a high-performing district in northeast Georgia, serves approximately 3,500 students across 4 schools, including 1 elementary, 1 middle, 1 high school, and 1 academy. The district is known for its strong academic programs, exceptional faculty, and a culture of excellence in academics, athletics, and the arts. Jefferson City Schools places a strong emphasis on community engagement, student leadership, and character development, ensuring that graduates leave with the skills and knowledge to succeed in a rapidly changing world.

