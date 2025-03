Innospec Expands Production of Drag Reducing Agents

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ: IOSP) today announces that it is expanding production capacity for its proprietary Drag Reducing Agent (DRA) technologies at its plant in Pleasanton, TX.

Innospec’s DRAs provide multiple benefits to pipeline operators including increased throughput, lower operating costs and reduced requirements for capital equipment upgrades.

Joe Dupree, Senior Vice President of Innospec Oilfield Services Midstream, said,

“We are delighted with the customer response to our market-leading, proprietary DRA technology. This investment represents our continued commitment to deliver best-in-class technology and service to our global midstream customers. Our new capacity is expected to come on-stream in the fourth quarter of 2025 and will further increase the value that we deliver to our customers.”

Tom Entwistle, President of Innospec Oilfield Services, added,

“We are ideally placed to positively impact our customers’ operations by improving the efficiency of their operations and helping to protect their assets. This capacity expansion will support increasing domestic and international demand for our market-leading technology and further enhance our solutions for the safe and efficient transportation of crude oil.”

About Innospec Inc.

Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company with approximately 2,450 employees in 22 countries. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for our customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included or incorporated herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements (covered by words like “expects,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “may,” “could,” “believes,” “feels,” “plans,” “intends,” “outlook” or similar words or expressions, for example) which relate to earnings, growth potential, operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future. Although forward-looking statements are believed by management to be reasonable when made, they are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and our actual performance or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to Innospec and affecting our business operations and prospects are described in Innospec’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, Innospec’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are urged to review our discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements under the heading "Risk Factors” in such reports. Innospec undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

