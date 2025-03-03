protocols.io Integrates with eLabNext’s Digital Lab Platform to Ease Access to and Track Protocol Use in Laboratories

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, protocols.io, a platform that enables academic and industry researchers to record and share up-to-date methods for research, announced that, under eLabNext leadership, its platform is now available for integration with eLabNext’s Digital Lab Platform (DLP), an intuitive and flexible system for collecting, managing, and analyzing laboratory information. The seamless connections between protocols.io and the DLP enable users to better understand what protocol was used, by whom, on which samples, and when. This comprehensive digital documentation and trackability help ensure experimental reproducibility in the scientific research fields.

“Scientific research faces challenges with experimental reproducibility, and having tools to combat them is a top priority,” says Zareh Zurabyan, Head of eLabNext, Americas.

“Integrating the protocols.io platform with our Digital Lab Platform puts reproducible protocols at each user's fingertips, allowing researchers to conduct more reproducible and trustworthy science. We are excited to further this goal with the protocols.io team.”

With the integration of the protocols.io add-on, eLabNext users can access comprehensive, step-by-step protocols directly from their protocols.io account. In addition, the integration allows users to search a library of private and public protocols, which can be easily imported into their DLP.

“From our first meeting with eLabNext to discuss integration options, it was clear that we share the same mission and approach to serving the research community,” explains Lenny Teytelman, Founder and President at protocols.io. “As we strive to encourage and support collaboration among researchers, it is essential that the tool makers collaborate as well. Working with the eLabNext team is a pleasure!”

To learn more about eLabNext’s DLP and how to connect with the protocols.io add-on, visit the eLabMarketplace.

About eLabNext

eLabNext is a Digital Lab Platform (DLP), that offers an intuitive and flexible solution to collect, manage, and analyze laboratory information. The software includes modules for an Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN), Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), sample tracking, inventory management, protocol management, and a wide range of marketplace add-ons to extend functionality. eLabNext enhances productivity by streamlining the processes of documenting, organizing, searching, and archiving data, samples, and protocols. The data is accessible through cloud-hosted ISO-certified data centers. The software is most suitable for industry R&D labs, ranging from start-ups to mid-size pharma and biotech companies and academic research groups and institutes. In January of 2025, eLabNext announced it has merged with SciShield, a leading digital EHS solution provider, to create SciSure, a visionary new platform that integrates health and safety, laboratory operations, and research into a centralized Scientific Management Platform (SMP).

For more information about eLabNext, please visit www.elabnext.com.

About protocols.io

Protocols.io is a secure platform for developing and sharing reproducible methods. The platform enables scientists to make, exchange, improve, and discuss protocols. It was conceived in 2012 by geneticist Lenny Teytelman, and computer scientists Alexei Stoliartchouk and Irinia Makkaveeva to facilitate science communication and rapid sharing of knowledge. The protocols.io platform enables academic and industry researchers to record and share detailed up-to-date methods for research. It is part of Springer Nature and is headquartered in Berkeley, CA.

