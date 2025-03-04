Homeowners and Businesses in Wisconsin Rapids Face Critical May 18, 2025 Deadline for Storm Damage Claims

Many Insurance Policies Require Repairs to Be Completed Within One Year of the May 18, 2024 Storm

Many policyholders assume that once their claim is approved, they have unlimited time to complete repairs—but that’s not the case.” — Josh Hansen

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homeowners and business owners in Wisconsin Rapids who suffered property damage from the May 18, 2024 storm may be at risk of losing their insurance benefits if they fail to meet a crucial one-year deadline. Many insurance policies in Wisconsin require that not only claims be filed within a year, but that all covered repairs be completed by that deadline.

With May 18, 2025, fast approaching, policyholders who have not reviewed their policy deadlines or completed necessary work should take immediate action.

Time-Sensitive Insurance Deadlines Could Lead to Loss of Coverage

"The one-year deadline catches a lot of people off guard," said Josh Hansen, a representative from The Adjustment Firm. "Many policyholders assume that once their claim is approved, they have unlimited time to complete repairs—but that’s not the case. If the work isn’t finished by the deadline set in their policy, their insurance company could refuse to pay for remaining repairs, leaving them with unexpected out-of-pocket costs."

Why Policyholders Should Act Now

Insurance deadlines vary by policy, and some may have exceptions or extensions, but understanding your specific policy’s requirements is essential. If a policyholder is unsure when their deadline is, The Adjustment Firm encourages them to review their policy immediately or seek expert assistance.

What Happens If a Deadline Is Missed?

Failing to complete repairs by the required deadline can have serious financial consequences, including:

Denial of remaining claim payments for repairs that were not finished in time.

Higher out-of-pocket costs, as homeowners and business owners may have to cover unfinished repairs themselves.

Potential loss of coverage, depending on policy terms.

How The Adjustment Firm Can Help

The Adjustment Firm assists policyholders in navigating their insurance claims, understanding deadlines, and ensuring they receive the full compensation they are entitled to. Anyone uncertain about their deadline should contact The Adjustment Firm immediately for a free policy review.

Don’t Wait Until It’s Too Late

The clock is ticking for Wisconsin Rapids residents who were affected by last year’s storm. To avoid losing out on insurance payments, homeowners and businesses should:

Check their policy to confirm their specific deadline.

Ensure all necessary repairs are completed before May 18, 2025.

Contact The Adjustment Firm for help understanding policy requirements and maximizing their claim.

For more information or to schedule a free policy review, visit www.theadjustmentfirm.com or call 715-368-2824.

About The Adjustment Firm

The Adjustment Firm specializes in assisting policyholders with insurance claims, helping them navigate complex policies, fight for fair settlements, and ensure they receive the full benefits of their coverage. With a commitment to advocacy and transparency, The Adjustment Firm works on behalf of property owners to make the claims process easier and more successful.

Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin property owner deadline fast approaching #storm damage #Wisconsin Rapids

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.