Exigent Technologies Recognized on Cloudtango MSP Select 2025

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology services partner Exigent Technologies is proud to announce it has been named to the Cloudtango MSP Select list for the second year in a row. This honor is a direct reflection of Exigent’s commitment to unleashing the potential of small to mid-sized businesses using The Exigent Method to enable collaborative partnerships, exceptional service, and innovative managed IT solutions.

Every year, Cloudtango recognizes the most successful MSPs in the United States through the MSP Select awards. In this edition, MSP Select continues to highlight technical excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction while also addressing key trends shaping the industry—such as AI-driven solutions, the rising number and complexity of cybersecurity threats, and the continuing demands of remote work.

For 2025, the technical analysis focused on cybersecurity, support, infrastructure, and the strategic use of AI to enhance efficiency while also highlighting positive trends in business growth, customer satisfaction, technical certifications, and ongoing service improvements.

Cloudtango is pleased to congratulate Exigent Technologies on being named to the MSP Select list. Managed service providers are essential partners for businesses navigating the dynamic IT landscape. They help clients overcome new challenges by offering tailored solutions and expert support. In today’s demanding environment, MSPs play a crucial role in driving their clients' success, ensuring optimal performance, security, and growth.

“Exigent sets higher standards in the industry with its exceptional ability to deliver top-tier IT support and outstanding customer service,” said Jordi Vilanova, CEO of Cloudtango. “Their deep expertise not only boosts productivity but also helps businesses reduce IT costs in the long run. Their commitment to excellence ensures companies receive reliable, innovative solutions that drive success.”

MSP Select reflects an excellent record of delivering innovative IT, cybersecurity, and cloud services. Being selected demonstrates the outstanding capabilities of Exigent Technologies and their ability to exceed customer expectations.

“We’re especially proud of this honor as it celebrates our commitment to guiding our customers toward the right technology solutions to improve and grow their organizations,” commented Daniel Haurey Jr., Founder and President of Exigent Technologies. “For nearly 30 years, we have focused on helping small to mid-sized businesses by serving as their virtual IT department, balancing operational and budgetary excellence with productivity and efficiency. We are humbled to be recognized for those efforts again this year.”

The Exigent Method

Since 1997, Exigent Technologies has combined technical experience and a can-do attitude to consistently deliver exceptional service as a managed IT services provider. We believe in fostering long-term, strategic partnerships with our clients by actively engaging in their success. This collaborative mindset allows us to align technology with our clients' objectives, creating a tailored IT roadmap that helps them stay ahead of the competition. That’s our proven, distinctive Exigent Method. Our commitment to true partnership, integrity, and outstanding support is reflected in our average customer tenure of a decade or more. For more information, visit exigent.net, call 1.877.EXIGENT, or email learnmore@exigent.net.

About Cloudtango

Our mission is to help businesses connect with managed service providers. Technology helps drive innovation, and we believe that managed service providers (MSPs) play a vital role in turning IT into a distinctive advantage. With Cloudtango, we provide technology leaders the information and analysis that will help them navigate their cloud journey and guide them to the right MSP to succeed. Learn more at www.cloudtango.net

