Termite Damage Cost in Chesapeake, Virginia Hits an All Time High.

Swarming Termite Termites Cost Money

Termites have their way with homes in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Home owners in Chesapeake, Va have been hit hard in the last few years with regards to termite problems. Every home should have yearly inspections.” — George Pilkington

CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The city of Chesapeake, Virginia has recently been hit with a concerning issue - termite damage . According to recent reports, termite damage in the area has reached an all-time high, causing homeowners to face thousands of dollars in repair costs. However, there is a solution that can save homeowners from this financial burden - a simple termite inspection by an Accredited BBB company.The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) has declared Virginia as one of the top 10 states with the highest termite activity. With the warm and humid climate, the state is a prime location for termites to thrive, causing significant damage to homes and properties. The NPMA estimates that termites cause over $5 billion in property damage in the US every year, with Virginia being one of the most affected states.Experts warn that homeowners should not take termite infestations lightly as they can cause extensive damage to the structure of a home. Termites feed on wood, causing structural damage that can be costly to repair. In addition, termite damage is often not covered by homeowners' insurance, leaving homeowners to bear the financial burden of repairs.To prevent termite damage, the NPMA recommends regular inspections by a licensed pest control professional. Early detection and treatment can save homeowners thousands of dollars in repair costs. Additionally, homeowners should also take preventive measures such as removing any wood debris around their property and fixing any moisture issues that may attract termites.As the demand for termite control services rises, it is important for homeowners to carefully choose the company they trust to handle the issue. A quick search for "termite companies near me" may yield numerous results, but it is crucial to do thorough research before making a decision. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) recommends choosing a company that has been in business for at least 25 years, has no open complaints with the BBB, and has a minimum Google Review rating of 4.6 with 700 total reviews.One such company that meets these criteria is Universal Pest & Termite, an Accredited BBB company with over 25 years of experience in the industry. With a stellar track record and a team of highly trained professionals, Universal Pest & Termite has been helping homeowners in Chesapeake and the surrounding cities protect their homes from termite damage. Their thorough termite inspections and effective treatment plans have saved homeowners thousands of dollars in repair costs.Don't let termite damage take a toll on your home and your wallet. Take the necessary steps to protect your property by scheduling a termite inspection with an Accredited BBB company like Universal pest & Termite. With their expertise and experience, you can have peace of mind knowing that your home is in good hands. For more information, visit their website or contact them at 757-502-0200. www.universalpest.com

Active Worker Termites in Chesapeake

