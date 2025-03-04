Real-Time Brand Strategy: What the Trump-Zelensky Clash Teaches Marketers

A meeting between President Donald Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky devolved into a shouting match at the Oval Office. Illustration credits @Christo Komarnitski Luca Bertocci, co-founder of Human Centric Group, a marketing branding agency specialised in human-centricity A collage of real-time reactions from opinion leaders and influencers around the world

Human Centric Group reveals how split-second digital moves in the Trump-Zelensky clash are transforming influence marketing.

If you want to win at real-time marketing, you have to play by real-time rules. That means weekends, late nights, and constant monitoring. If your brand reacts two days later, you’ve already lost.” — Luca Bertocci

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where digital immediacy defines success, Human Centric Group ( HCG ) is setting the stage for a new wave in influence marketing with a provocative analysis that challenges the notion of brand neutrality. Authored by Luca Bertocci, co-founder of HCG and an experienced lecturer in marketing, the article “Why Brands Can’t Stay Neutral Anymore: What Trump vs. Zelensky Teaches Us About Influence Marketing” dives deep into how a dramatic political clash is reshaping brand strategy in real time.On February 28, 2025, an unprecedented showdown unfolded in the Oval Office between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Broadcast live, this high-stakes encounter ignited swift and passionate reactions across social media and beyond. From Elon Musk’s unabashed tweets to actor Pedro Pascal’s powerful posts, the digital conversation exploded—capturing the attention of influencers, opinion leaders, and even sparking bold corporate moves, such as Norwegian fuel supplier Haltbakk Bunkers’ sudden policy shift.Bertocci’s incisive analysis reveals that, in today’s polarised digital landscape, remaining neutral is no longer a viable strategy. While only a small fraction of consumers actively seek out a brand’s political stance, emerging data shows that nearly half consider a brand’s values when making purchasing decisions. This paradigm shift means that brands must now be agile, decisive, and authentic to capture the consumer’s trust and loyalty.Key insights from the analysis include:• Niche Influence Over Mass Appeal:In an age of fragmented audiences, broad messaging is giving way to tailored communications that resonate with specific communities and belief systems.• Strategic Distribution:With social media emerging as the dominant channel—especially among younger demographics—the manner in which a message is delivered is as crucial as its content.• The Power of Real-Time Engagement:Instantaneous digital reactions have become a key driver of brand perception, making rapid response essential for staying relevant in a fast-paced market.“Marketers must act in real time to harness the power of influence in a polarised world,” Bertocci asserts. His article not only provides groundbreaking insights into the evolving dynamics of influence marketing but also offers practical strategies for brands to navigate digital disruptions effectively.Human Centric Group invites journalists, industry analysts, and marketing experts to explore the full article on the HCG website, where comprehensive data, and actionable strategies are presented. The analysis is poised to spark a broader conversation about the future of brand strategy in a landscape where digital immediacy and authenticity reign supreme.For interview requests, additional insights, or further commentary, please contact Human Centric Group at community@humancg.com Discover how the rapid-fire world of digital reactions is redefining marketing—and why traditional neutrality is no longer enough.About Human Centric Group:Based in London, Human Centric Group is a boutique branding agency dedicated to pioneering human-focused marketing strategies. Founded by Luca Bertocci and Matteo Rinaldi, HCG combines academic expertise with real-world experience to help brands thrive in today’s dynamic digital environment.About the AuthorLuca Bertocci is the co-founder of Human Centric Group, leading its analytical department. A Bocconi University graduate in Finance and Marketing Management, he began his career in the public sector with Desk Promos Shanghai and Expo 2010 before moving into demand planning at Pirelli Tyres. He later spent nine years at Garrison Group, rising to Equity Partner, working in 30+ countries with brands like IKEA, Visa, and Carrefour. In 2020, he co-founded Human Centric Group to pioneer Human Centricity in branding. Luca also lectures at Krakow School of Business and AGH School of Business and mentors startups and Bocconi students.

