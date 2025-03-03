Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Makes History With Inaugural Auction at ModaMiami, Hosted by RM Sotheby’s

The leading real estate auction house is now accepting luxury property consignments for upcoming sales in London, Hong Kong, and New York

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce the success of its inaugural auction hosted by RM Sotheby’s at ModaMiami, marking the first time ever that luxury real estate sold live alongside rare and collectible automobiles at the East Coast luxury event. Exclusively featuring Sotheby’s International Realty real estate listings, the sale achieved impressive results with spirited in-room bidding, garnering over $75 million in aggregate bids placed for offerings in the United States and the Caribbean.

"ModaMiami sets the stage for luxury like no other event on the East Coast, and the success of this inaugural auction with RM Sotheby’s marks yet another milestone,” said Krystal Aeby, President of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “Our live auctions with RM Sotheby’s and Sotheby’s offer a dynamic platform to showcase the best in real estate alongside rare and collectible cars, as well as other cross-category luxury items, allowing us to elevate the buying and selling experience for luxury connoisseurs worldwide. It’s a testament to the power of our auction platform and the growing demand for high-value assets in today’s market."

Facts & Figures from the Auction:

— Over $75 million in aggregate bids placed

— 42.39% increase above average Starting Bid prices achieved

— Competitive bidding and participation from 26 property connoisseurs across the Caribbean and the United States, including 11 states: California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, South Carolina, and Texas

Further Auction Highlights:

Headlining the sale was 460 Northeast 28th Street, a fully remodeled penthouse in Miami's Icon Bay Building offering cutting-edge technology, luxury finishes, and sweeping views, offered in cooperation with Neila Granzoti Rudden of ONE Sotheby's International Realty. 11 total bidders—including those who actively participated in the room—placed a total of 23 bids before the property reached a final sale price of $2.744 million.

‘Coconut Island Estate’, an estate featuring four separate residences with strong rental income potential in Casuarina Point, Abaco Islands, Bahamas, saw 5 bidders competing for a sale price of $1.853 million, in cooperation with Mitzi Pearce of Bahamas Sotheby's International Realty.

‘Kenyan Sunset’, an property made up of three distinct residences set between two renowned golf courses in the Caribbean Heights community of Montego Bay, Jamaica, saw 6 bidders competing for a sale price of $1.568 million, in cooperation with Julian Dixon and Coleen Samuels of Jamaica Sotheby's International Realty.

And, 1175 County Route 27A, an expansive 133-acre estate located in New York’s Hudson Valley with private waterfront, a handcrafted lodge, tennis court, shooting range, and more, saw 4 bidders competing for a sale price of $6.272 million, in cooperation with Karen Climo and Jennifer Capala of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty.

The firm is now accepting consignments for upcoming Global Sale events in London in May, Hong Kong in September, and New York in December. Visit conciergeauctions.com/sell-at-live-auction to learn more and submit a property for consideration.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

