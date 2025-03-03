New Socks from John’s Crazy Socks Highlights the Theme “Improving Our Support Systems” for World Down Syndrome Day 2025

World Down Syndrome Day 2025 Socks John and Mark X Cronin, Co-Founders of John's Crazy Socks

John’s Crazy Socks has introduced their latest sock design in recognition of the 14th Annual World Down Syndrome Day on March 21, 2025.

Our many sock designs, including our Down Syndrome Awareness socks, are created to spread happiness and celebrate the abilities and achievements of all individuals.” — Mark X. Cronin, Co-Founder of John's Crazy Socks

FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The theme for World Down Syndrome Day 2025 is “Improve Our Support Systems,” emphasizing the enhancement of resources and infrastructure for individuals with Down syndrome and their families. John’s Crazy Socks , the world’s largest online sock store founded by John Cronin, an award-winning entrepreneur with Down syndrome, has introduced their latest sock design in recognition of the 14th Annual World Down Syndrome Day on March 21, 2025.The “World Down Syndrome Day Crew Socks” were created to celebrate people with Down syndrome through a collaborative effort with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) and Down Syndrome International (DSI). Ten percent of the proceeds from each sock sale will go to the NDSS and DSI. The socks can be purchased online at: John's Crazy Socks. They can be purchased now on the John’s Crazy Sock website “It makes me happy we have created a sock for people from around the world to wear to celebrate individuals with Down syndrome. These socks send a wonderful message that people with differing abilities can achieve their goals and dreams,” said John Cronin, the award-winning entrepreneur with Down syndrome and co-founder/Chief Happiness Officer at John’s Crazy Socks.This year’s theme “Improve Our Support Systems,” focuses on enhancing resources and infrastructure for individuals with Down syndrome and their families. This initiative promotes inclusion through healthcare systems, educational support, employment opportunities, and legislation to protect rights and enhance services for people with Down syndrome. More than half of the employees at John’s Crazy Socks have a differing ability, including Down syndrome and autism, and the company prioritizes hiring such individuals as part of its mission.“Wearing crazy socks is a tradition for individuals with Down syndrome as well as their friends, families and advocates. Our many sock designs, including our Down Syndrome Awareness socks, are created to spread happiness and celebrate the abilities and achievements of all individuals,” said Mark X. Cronin, co-founder of John’s Crazy Socks.This year’s socks were designed by Emma Wanek of Egg Harbor, New Jersey, a 19-year-old teenager with Down syndrome. The sock features the classic blue and yellow colors that signify Down syndrome awareness. The socks proudly declare that individuals with Down syndrome are “rock stars” and feature “3-21” on the top band, representing March 21, the date recognized globally as World Down Syndrome Day.In 2019, John and Mark joined the Board of the National Down Syndrome Society and are part of the NDSS Ambassador’s Program. For more information about World Down Syndrome Day and John’s Crazy Socks, please visit John's Crazy Socks www.johnscrazysocks.com ###About John’s Crazy SocksJohn’s Crazy Socks was inspired by John Lee Cronin, a young man with Down syndrome, and his love of colorful and fun socks—what he calls his “crazy socks.” He and his father, Mark X. Cronin, started the company as a social enterprise with a mission of Spreading Happiness™. With more than 4,000 sock varieties, John’s Crazy Socks is now the world’s largest sock store. More than half their employees have a differing ability, and their Giving Back program has raised over $800,000 for charity partners like the Special Olympics, the National Down Syndrome Society, and the Autism Society of America. Most of all, they are Spreading Happiness™.

