Farro Market Continues to Grow, with US$ 513.8 Million Valuation and 10.1% CAGR Forecasted for 2021-2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global farro market size was valued at $178.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $513.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 to 2030.Organically sourced farro products offer a variety of advantages as compared to conventional counterpart, as they are free from pesticides, fertilizers and other harmful chemicals and is hence largely preferred and acceptable by consumers. The propensity of consumers to spend more on organic has been positive for farro grain and its products. Consumers expect that their product is manufactured in an ethical manner and they also associate organically certified farro as a product that has been produced and processed in a chemical free manner. These factors are anticipated to collectively contribute toward the growth of farro market trends.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13879 Farro is a cereal grain in which, unlike wheat, the husk adheres to the grain, just as in barley and oats. Farro, a grain, is an unhybridized form of wheat. It has a firm, chewy texture. Its fiber content therefore is high and so are nutrients such as Vitamin E and protein. Furthermore, farro has a high rusticity and great environmental adaptability, which allows it not to be affected by wild herbs.The rise in health consciousness among consumers has increased exponentially. There is an ongoing shift in the dietary habits among consumers, wherein they are increasing opting for heathier plant-based alternatives. Hence, the food industry players are responding by developing a wide range of healthy alternatives, such as farro pasta, biscuits, sweets, among others. Moreover, in the recent years, food traceability has become an important aspect among consumers, as they care more about what they are eating and where their food is sourced. In addition, consumers demand for creativity and variety in their melas; hence, they are experimenting with new products and adding plant-based food products to their diet, which, in turn, propels the farro market growth.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/farro-market/purchase-options Region wise, Europe was the prominent region in 2020 due to tremendous popularity and substantial consumption of plant-based foods in the region. In addition, this region is one of the largest producers and consumers of farro and its products. In addition, growing interest in its nutritional content, increasing attention to local traditions and ancient foods from consumers, growing interest in agrobiodiversity conservation and diversification of cropping system has propelled demand in the region. However, North America is expected to witness a significant CAGR, owing to the American consumers growing inclination towards Italian food. Furthermore, owing to the lifestyle changes, consumers in this region have been more inclined toward health-conscious products, which include functional food grains and plant-based alternatives.The key players profiled in farro industry include Woodland Foods, Whole Foods Market Services Inc., Bluebird Grain Farms, Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Poggio del Farro Srl, Nature's Earthly Choice, Timeless Seeds Inc., Vigo Importing Co. Inc., Waitrose Ltd., Roland Foods LLC.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13879 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.