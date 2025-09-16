WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, ” Forensic Accounting Market Reach USD 11.68 Billion at 8.8% CAGR by 2031 Globally.” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global forensic accounting market size was valued at $5.13 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $11.68 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 265 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17182 Driving Factors Forensic Accounting MarketIncrease in demand for work from home and remote working policies and sudden economic imbalance and large corporations increasing their market share have boosted the growth of the global forensic accounting market. However, concerns regarding data privacy and sharing risks associated with forensic accounting solutions hinder the market growth. On the contrary, integration of advanced technologies such as data analytics and machine learning would open new opportunities in the future.Market Segmentation Forensic Accounting MarketThe forensic accounting market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, the industry is divided into solution and service. Depending on deployment model, the market is classified into on premise and cloud. Based on enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. The industry vertical covered in the study include BFSI, law enforcement agencies, government and public sector, accounting firms, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key Players Forensic Accounting MarketThe key players profiled in the forensic accounting market analysis are Arbutus Software Inc., AccessData, BDO Global, CaseWare IDEA, Cellebrite, Cygna Labs Corp, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, e-fense, Ernst & Young Global Limited, Fulcrum Management., Galvanize, KPMG International, Nuix, OpenText, Passware, PwC, and Sama Audit Systems & Software Pvt Ltd. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the forensic accounting industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A17182 By region, the global forensic accounting market across North America dominated the market in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the market, and is expected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to high concentration of financial services companies in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period, due to its rapidly evolving economy and the need for proper accounting management solutions.By component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global forensic accounting market, and is estimated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. This is due to the growing need for automated forensic accounting solutions. However, the service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period, owing to vast amount of data to be analyzed during a financial audit.By deployment model, the cloud segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period, owing to simplified deployment and operational capabilities of cloud-based Forensic Accounting solutions. However, the on premise segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global forensic accounting market, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to security and compliance needs of organizations.By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for around three-fifths of the global forensic accounting market, and is expected to continue its dominance from 2022 to 2031. This is due to larger accounting needs of large enterprises. However, the SMEs segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period, owing to growing technological and digital investments by SMEs.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (325 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/forensic-accounting-market/purchase-options Covid-19 Scenario: Forensic Accounting MarketThe pandemic had a significant impact on the market due to disruption of supply chain, economic situation imbalance, and fluctuations in consumer demands.However, due to the shutdown of courts and business disruptions during the pandemic, it is difficult for financial forensic solutions to function during early of pandemic.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. 