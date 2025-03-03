Alderfer Glass Discusses The Most Common Causes of Window Cracks & How to Avoid Them

TELFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cracked windows can pose safety hazards, inefficient energy use, and cost-intensive repairs. While some fractures appear without warning, most result from environmental stressors, improper installation, or physical impact.Recognizing the most common causes of window breakage can help homeowners and businesses protect their glass installations and prevent unnecessary replacements. Here's more information from Alderfer Glass, a company specializing in glass replacement in Allentown, PA A leading cause of window cracks is thermal stress, which occurs when glass expands and contracts due to drastic temperature shifts. When one portion of a window is exposed to extreme direct sunlight, uneven expansion can lead to small fractures near the edges. Additionally, indoor heating aimed at a very cold window can trigger breakage if a flaw was present. To reduce the risk, insulating glass is recommended. Keeping curtains drawn during sunlight and adjusting HVAC vents can also minimize thermal stress.Physical impact is another frequent cause of broken windows. Balls, birds, or storm-driven debris can create a distinctive starburst pattern or completely shatter a pane. The force and angle of impact influence the severity of the damage. Preventative measures include installing impact-resistant storm windows, trimming nearby branches, and ensuring that children play away from windows.When exposed to extreme shifts in pressure, insulated glass can develop pressure cracks. These cracks often appear as clean, curved fractures from edge to edge without a visible point of impact. Areas near vibration, elevation or roadways can be particularly susceptible. Choosing high-quality insulated glass designed to withstand pressure variations and working with experienced professionals for installation can help mitigate this risk.Poor installation can cause excessive stress on window glass, increasing the likelihood of fractures over time. If a window frame is too rigid or improperly leveled, pressure points can form, leading to cracks. Inadequate frame allowances for natural expansion and contraction may also contribute to glass breakage. To prevent installation-related issues, windows should be installed by skilled professionals.Improper handling is also a leading cause of glass damage. Slamming a window shut or forcing open a stuck pane can create vibrations that weaken the structure or a minor crack may spread further due to impact. Gentle handling is advised to protect windows. Ensuring smooth operation by checking for obstructions and inspecting frames for misalignment can prevent unnecessary strain.Alderfer Glass offers expert glass replacement in Allentown, PA, ensuring high-quality solutions for damaged glass. Their experienced team provides professional installations designed to withstand environmental stress and prevent future breakage. For more information or to schedule a window assessment, contact the company or visit https://alderferglass.com/ About Alderfer GlassFounded in 1961 by two brothers and originally located in Telford, PA, Alderfer Glass Company has since expanded to serve the growing needs of Southeastern PA, with locations added to Lansdale, Limerick and Quakertown. By priding themselves on providing only the best in both product and service, Alderfer Glass has established itself as an honest and trustworthy provider of auto glass services in the Bucks-Mont area for over 54 years.For more information about the company or its services, visit https://alderferglass.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.