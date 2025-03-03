UAE’s women’s fragrance market sees a shift toward light floral scents, with online perfume sales booming. Big Lab Digital Agency analyzes key industry trends.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The UAE’s women’s fragrance market continues to be driven by exclusive scents and premium brands, with a noticeable shift toward light floral compositions over traditionally popular spicy perfumes. Online shopping is also booming, with search demand for perfume for women up 30% year-over-year. These insights come from Big Lab Digital Agency, which recently conducted an in-depth analysis of the UAE’s women’s perfume market.Experts at Big Lab examined Google search trends and tracked consumer behavior on the UAE’s largest beauty e-commerce platform. Their research uncovered several key trends shaping the industry.Popular Brands and Consumer PreferencesLuxury fragrances remain the top choice among female consumers in the UAE, with Chanel, Dior, YSL, and D&G perfume leading the market. Other highly sought-after brands, including CK perfume , Carolina Herrera, Burberry, and Victoria’s Secret, consistently rank among the best-selling and most searched-for fragrances.“Luxury perfumes continue to dominate, largely driven by the UAE’s strong purchasing power,” says Iurii Nemtcev, CEO of Big Lab Digital Agency. “The market remains loyal to established brands, which hold the highest level of trust thanks to their legacy and reputation.”But consumer preferences are shifting. While spicy, oriental, and woody scents were once the most in-demand, floral, fruity, and fresh fragrances are quickly gaining ground in 2025. Lighter, multi-layered scents are emerging as the go-to choice for everyday wear. This shift is fueled by:- A growing expatriate population, introducing more diverse fragrance preferences to the UAE market.- Evolving lifestyles, as consumers prioritize comfort, versatility, and fresh, modern scents.According to industry experts, these changes reflect a broader lifestyle shift among women in the UAE. With increasingly mobile and active routines, they seek fragrances that transition effortlessly from the office to evening outings.The Rise of Online Sales and AI-Driven ShoppingMore women in the UAE are turning to online platforms to find and purchase perfumes, a shift that reflects growing demand for speed and convenience.“E-commerce shoppers often know exactly what they want,” says Iurii Nemtcev, CEO of Big Lab Digital Agency. “Instead of browsing in boutiques or department stores, they can place an order in minutes and have it delivered the same day. We’re seeing a clear trend—consumers search for a specific fragrance, select it, and check out in just a few clicks. Online retail is meeting the demand for efficiency.”AI-driven platforms are taking this experience a step further, offering personalized fragrance recommendations based on browsing history, past purchases, and lifestyle habits.“AI-powered tools don’t just suggest scents based on past purchases. These systems analyze seasonal trends, lifestyle choices, and even the time of year,” explains Nemtcev. “For example, if a shopper prefers fresh fragrances in winter, the system might recommend richer, more layered scents that work better in cooler months.”About Big Lab Digital AgencyBig Lab Digital Agency is a Dubai-based digital marketing firm specializing in SEO, digital strategy, and web development. The agency creates custom solutions for marketplaces, e-commerce brands, and major online retailers, leveraging AI-powered analytics to drive sales and enhance brand visibility.

