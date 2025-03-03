North America Adult Incontinence Products Market is registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027

PORTLAND, MS, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- North America adult incontinence products market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to rise in aging population in the region and rise in concerns toward adopting adult incontinence products. However, embarrassment in using adult incontinence products, and rise in concerns toward disposal of products, is anticipated to hamper the growth of the North America adult incontinence products market. Furthermore, technological integration in adult incontinence products, is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for growth of the market.As per the report, the North America adult incontinence products industry was pegged at $3.16 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $4.23 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027.Surge in the aging population, growth in e-commerce, rise in acceptance toward adult incontinence, and efficiency in the prevention of hospital-acquired infections drive the growth of the North America adult incontinence products market. However, embarrassment in using adult incontinence products and surge in concern toward disposal of products hinder the growth of the market. On the contrary, technological integration is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9854 An increase in adoption of personal care, and hygiene products, propel the market growth. These incontinence products are used to avoid leakage of urine, and odor protection. In addition, rise in retail e-commerce sales in North American countries propel the growth of the North America adult incontinence products market. For instance, retail e-commerce sale in Mexico is expected to grow at a rate of 54.5% from 2019 to 2023. Further, many individuals are choosing to order incontinence products online as they feel uncomfortable to purchase products from drugstores and pharmacies, which boosts the growth of the North America adult incontinence products market.The diapers segment dominated the marketBy product type, the diapers segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the North America adult incontinence products market, due to the variety of products available in the market such as ultra-absorbent diapers, super-absorbent diapers, gender-specific diapers, biodegradable diapers, and regular diapers. However, the underwear segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, owing to increase in the aging population in the region.The disposable segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2027By usage, the disposable segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment dominated in 2019, contributing to nearly 90% of the North America adult incontinence products market. The increase in adoption of disposable adult incontinence products such as underwear, disposable pads, and disposable briefs, and others and features such as liquid absorption and retention capacity, easy to use, available in different sizes, fluffy, comfortable, leak proof protection, and odor control propel the growth of the segment.Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9854 U.S. held the lion’s shareBy region, the market across the U.S. held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market, due to rise in the aging population suffering from incontinence problems. Key market playersCardinal Health Inc.Domtar CorporationDrylock Technologies NVFirst Quality Enterprises, Inc.Essity Aktiebolag (Publ)Kimberly Clarke CorporationHealth Care Products, Inc.Procter & GambleOntex Group NVPrinciple Business Enterprises, Inc. 