Collision Auto Glass & Calibration Marks 17 Years of Outstanding Auto Glass Service in Tualatin, OR

A Trusted Auto Glass Expert in Tualatin, OR, Since 2008

TUALATIN, OR, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collision Auto Glass & Calibration is thrilled to mark its 17th anniversary, highlighting nearly two decades of expertise in serving drivers in Tualatin and the surrounding communities. Since its founding in 2008, the company has become a trusted name for high-quality auto glass services, including windshield repair, windshield replacement, RV window replacement, and car door glass replacement in Tualatin, OR. Over the years, Collision Auto Glass & Calibration's auto glass in Tualatin, OR has earned a reputation for reliability and excellence.A Tradition of ExcellenceFor 17 years, Collision Auto Glass & Calibration has been a dependable choice for drivers needing expert auto glass solutions. The company remains dedicated to ensuring customer satisfaction by delivering high-quality service with precision and care. Whether it's repairing minor windshield damage or performing complete replacements, their skilled team consistently upholds industry-leading standards.Comprehensive Auto Glass SolutionsAs an industry leader, Collision Auto Glass & Calibration offers a full spectrum of auto glass services in Tualatin, OR. They specialize in repairs and replacements for all vehicle types, including cars, trucks, and RVs. Utilizing cutting-edge technology and top-tier materials, they guarantee lasting results that enhance visibility and safety. With a commitment to quality, Collision's auto glass services in Tualatin provide durable and dependable solutions for all customers.Prioritizing Safety and InnovationSafety is a fundamental focus for the company, especially with the increasing complexity of modern vehicles. Many cars today feature advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which require recalibration after windshield replacements. Collision Auto Glass & Calibration excels in ADAS calibration, ensuring these systems function optimally post-service. This dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements has solidified their standing in the industry.Customer-Focused Service“Our goal has always been to provide exceptional auto glass services with an emphasis on customer care,” said a representative of Collision Auto Glass & Calibration. “We take pride in our craftsmanship, knowing that a properly installed windshield plays a crucial role in road safety.” Customers continue to trust Collision Auto Glass & Calibration's auto glass for its precision and reliability.Serving Tualatin and Surrounding AreasExpanding beyond Tualatin, Collision Auto Glass & Calibration now caters to nearby communities. Their convenient mobile service option allows customers to receive expert repairs and replacements at their home, workplace, or other preferred locations. This flexibility has made them a top choice for busy individuals, families, and commercial fleet operators.Looking to the FutureAs the company celebrates this milestone, it remains committed to continuous improvement and innovation. Plans for growth include expanding service capabilities and adopting new industry advancements. By staying ahead of evolving automotive needs, Collision Auto Glass & Calibration aims to maintain its legacy of excellence.Gratitude to the Community“We deeply appreciate the trust and loyalty of our customers, partners, and dedicated team,” said a company spokesperson. “Reaching 17 years in business reflects our unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. We look forward to many more years of providing top-tier auto glass solutions in Tualatin.”As Collision Auto Glass & Calibration enters its next chapter, drivers in Tualatin can continue to rely on them for professional, reliable, and high-quality auto glass services.About Collision Auto Glass & CalibrationCollision Auto Glass & Calibration is a leading provider of auto glass repair and replacement services in Tualatin, OR. Since 2008, the company has specialized in windshield repair, windshield replacement, RV window replacement, car door glass replacement, and ADAS calibration. With a strong focus on quality, safety, and customer satisfaction, they have earned a stellar reputation in the industry. Their expert technicians are committed to delivering reliable solutions that keep drivers safe on the road.Address:19390 SW Mohave CtTualatin, OR 97062

