GDI System Market Growth – Valued at $7.6 Billion (2020), Projected to Reach $20.4 Billion (2030) at 10.8% CAGR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market ," The gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market was valued at $7.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $20.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2030.Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global GDI system market, owing to growth in inclination toward fuel-efficient vehicles and implementation of government measures, including engine upgrades to reduce emissions. Development of turbocharged GDI engines is gaining momentum, due to the fact that countries, including India adopted the BS-VI norms for automobiles. In addition, automobile manufacturers introduce turbocharged GDI engines to comply with BS-VI emission norms. For instance, in 2020, Hyundai launched Hyundai Venue with 1.0 turbo GDI engine in India with aiming for technology leadership.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1783 Depending on component, the global gasoline direct injection system industry is segregated into fuel injectors, fuel pumps, seelectronic control units, and others, including sensors, fuel pressure regulators and high pressure line. Manufacturers focus on improving components of GDI system to improve fuel efficiency. For instance, in October 2021, Marelli developed a fuel injector for internal combustion engines with capabilities of reaching 1,000 bar pressure level.The significant factors impacting growth of gasoline direct injection system market comprises rise in demand for fuel & thermal efficiency, enhanced engine performance, implementation of stringent regulations associated with emissions, and growth in inclination toward engine downsizing & reduced weight of vehicles. Moreover, factors such as high cost of GDI system and electrification of vehicles hamper the market growth. Furthermore, incorporation of GDI system in hybrid vehicles, technological advancements, and rise in demand for passenger vehicles in developing countries are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for gasoline direct injection system market during the forecast period.𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :The COVID-19 crisis created uncertainty in market, massive slowing of supply chain, fall in business confidence, and increase in panic among the customer segments. Governments of different regions announced total lockdown and temporarily ceased industries, thereby adversely affecting the overall production and sales of gasoline direct injection system.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gasoline-direct-injection-system-gdi-market/purchase-options The COVID‐19 pandemic affected sales of new vehicles, especially in 2020. It resulted in supply-chain disruptions, causing delay in manufacturing of vehicles. Several automobile manufacturers faced shortage of components and materials, leading to delay in production of vehicles. In addition, lockdown imposed by the government resulted in temporarily suspension of production of automobiles during pandemic period and low demand for automotive. However, increase in demand for vehicles will be observed, boosting the growth of the gasoline direct injection system market post pandemic.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :Depending on component, the electronic control units segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.Based on engine type, the 4 cylinder segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.According to vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.By sales channel, the original equipment manufacturer segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1783 Key players operating in the global gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market comprises BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Motonic Corporation, Park-Ohio Holdings Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Stanadyne LLC.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 