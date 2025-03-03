AI❤️Telcos – LastBot ONE Launch at MWC 2025, Barcelona

AI innovator LastBot is excited to announce the launch of LastBot ONE at Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona.

BARCELONA, CATALONIA, SPAIN, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI innovator LastBot is excited to announce the launch of LastBot ONE at Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona. LastBot ONE is a telco-grade, AI-powered customer service solution designed for SMEs. It enables telecom operators to quickly integrate advanced AI into their B2B portfolios—delivering carrier-grade voice and an omnichannel experience (voice, chat, SMS, and email) that provides personalized, 24/7 support. This solution not only boosts customer satisfaction but also opens a new recurring revenue stream by leveraging existing network infrastructure and trusted brand relationships.“Telenor is committed to leveraging AI to enhance our business services,” said Lisa Nyvoll, VP Investment Manager at Telenor. “LastBot ONE is built from the ground up for rapid deployment, full EU compliance, and seamless integration with telecom providers’ existing solutions—empowering their SME customers with always-on support.”Jonna Toikka, CEO of LastBot, added, “We’re honored to partner with Telenor. Our solution harnesses telco-grade network strengths and deep integration for superior call quality, rapid scalability, and enhanced customer engagement — making advanced AI support accessible for businesses of all sizes.”"DNA, one of the leading telecommunications companies in Finland and a part of Telenor Group, is already utilizing AI-assisted solutions extensively in its own operations, customer support, and expert services. The new LastBot ONE service is a natural extension of DNA’s existing AI-driven customer service solutions," said Mari Eklund, VP of Communication Solutions at DNA's corporate business.For further details, please contact:Telenor Media RelationsDirector Media Relations, Telenor Group, David FidjelandEmail: david.fidjeland@telenor.com | Phone: +47 93 46 72 24LastBot Media RelationsCEO Jonna ToikkaEmail: press@lastbot.com | Phone: +358 40 801 4641DNA Media Relations:DNA Corporate CommunicationsEmail: communications@dna.fi | Phone: +358 (0)44 044 8000Vice President of Communication Solutions, DNA's corporate business, Mari EklundEmail: mari.eklund@dna.fi | Phone: +358 (0)44 044 7779

