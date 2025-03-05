Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,614 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,479 in the last 365 days.

Qashier receives Major Payment Institution licence from Monetary Authority of Singapore

Chris & Frank, Co-founders of Qashier

Chris & Frank, Co-founders of Qashier

We are honoured to receive the Major Payment Institution licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, a milestone that reflects our commitment to the highest standards of regulatory compliance”
— Christopher Choo

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore-based fintech startup Qashier receives the Major Payment Institution (MPI) licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to offer merchant acquisition services and domestic and cross-border money transfer services.

This follows after an in-principle approval for the MPI licence Qashier received in the second quarter of 2024. With the licence, Qashier is now a regulated payment services provider in the country.

“We are honoured to receive the Major Payment Institution licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, a milestone that reflects our commitment to the highest standards of regulatory compliance,” said Christopher Choo, Co-founder and CEO of Qashier. “As Singapore continues to grow as a global hub for commerce and tourism, the licence empowers us to help more merchants serve local and international customers with ease.”

Qashier provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions, embedded payment capabilities and customer loyalty features designed to facilitate secure and efficient transactions. Qashier’s SuperTerminals™ enable merchants to manage operations, accept payments and run customer loyalty programmes in one device. This offers businesses a streamlined approach to handling transactions and their operations.

Since its founding in 2019, Qashier has processed over US$1 billion in transactions and supports over 12,000 businesses across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines. The company continues to expand its presence in the region.

For more information about Qashier and how it can empower your business, visit https://www.qashier.com/.

Daniel Tan
Qashier Pte Ltd
daniel@qashier.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Qashier receives Major Payment Institution licence from Monetary Authority of Singapore

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more