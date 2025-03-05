Qashier receives Major Payment Institution licence from Monetary Authority of Singapore

Chris & Frank, Co-founders of Qashier

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore-based fintech startup Qashier receives the Major Payment Institution (MPI) licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to offer merchant acquisition services and domestic and cross-border money transfer services.

This follows after an in-principle approval for the MPI licence Qashier received in the second quarter of 2024. With the licence, Qashier is now a regulated payment services provider in the country.

“We are honoured to receive the Major Payment Institution licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, a milestone that reflects our commitment to the highest standards of regulatory compliance,” said Christopher Choo, Co-founder and CEO of Qashier. “As Singapore continues to grow as a global hub for commerce and tourism, the licence empowers us to help more merchants serve local and international customers with ease.”

Qashier provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions, embedded payment capabilities and customer loyalty features designed to facilitate secure and efficient transactions. Qashier’s SuperTerminals™ enable merchants to manage operations, accept payments and run customer loyalty programmes in one device. This offers businesses a streamlined approach to handling transactions and their operations.

Since its founding in 2019, Qashier has processed over US$1 billion in transactions and supports over 12,000 businesses across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines. The company continues to expand its presence in the region.

