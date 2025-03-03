Infopro Learning Recognized on Training Industry's 2025 Sales Training & Enablement Watch List

PLAINSBORO, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infopro Learning has been selected for the Training Industry's prestigious 2025 Sales Training and Enablement Watch List. This recognition highlights Infopro Learning's innovation and excellence in delivering comprehensive sales training and enablement solutions.Training Industry, the foremost authority in corporate learning and development, conducts extensive research to identify the most innovative and impactful providers in the sales training sector. Companies are evaluated based on their program quality, market presence, client relationships, and business growth trajectory."In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, exceptional sales performance isn't just about training — it's about transformation. Our selection to the Training Industry Watch List validates our innovative approach to sales enablement, where we combine advanced analytics, immersive learning technologies, and deep industry expertise to create breakthrough results. We're seeing our clients achieve up to 40% faster sales ramp-up times and significant improvements in win rates. This recognition reinforces our commitment to pushing boundaries in sales enablement, ensuring our clients' sales teams adapt to market changes and stay ahead of them."- Carol Cohen, Vice President of Strategy & Sales Enablement at Infopro Learning.“The companies selected for our Sales Training and Enablement Watch List are making a significant impact with innovative learning methodologies and tailored sales training solutions,” said Danielle Draewell, market and business intelligence manager at Training Industry, Inc. “These organizations bring fresh perspectives, leveraging technology, personalization and industry expertise to enhance sales performance and drive learner success.”This recognition underscores Infopro Learning's dedication to excellence in sales training and enablement, demonstrated through its comprehensive program offerings, technological innovation, and strong client partnerships. The company continues to expand its impact in the corporate learning market by delivering solutions that address the evolving needs of modern sales organizations.About Infopro LearningBuilding Your Performance-Ready WorkforceAt Infopro Learning, we're driven by a singular purpose: unlocking human potential. For over 30 years, we've been transforming the way organizations develop their most valuable asset - their people. As a comprehensive learning and talent consulting agency, we drive integrated development across individuals, teams, and organizations to build a performance-ready workforce.A performance-ready workforce is one that combines the right skills, agility, and mindset to drive business success. It's where individuals become proficient faster, teams deliver exceptional results, and organizations adapt swiftly to change.In today’s Human+AI era, performance-readiness means mastering new ways of working as AI disrupts traditional value streams and workflows. We empower organizations to navigate this transformation by cultivating the essential technological and human skills needed for evolving workflows, ensuring your workforce doesn't just adapt to change but they drive it.Trusted by Fortune 500 companies globally and recognized with over 350 industry awards, we've helped millions of professionals unlock their potential. Ready to build your performance-ready workforce? Let's start the conversation today.Email: info@infoprolearning.comWebsite: www.infoprolearning.com About Training Industry, Inc.“We make connections.”TM Our company has a passion for making connections. We cultivate high-value conversations for select solution providers and with our highly engaged community of corporate learning and development leaders and decision-makers. These conversations benefit the entire training industry by surfacing challenges, sharing innovations and communicating rapidly evolving best practices.Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry’s courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners.

