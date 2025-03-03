US Vertical Farming MarketReport: USD 13.55 Billion by 2033 at 22.8% CAGR
The US Vertical Farming Market size is expected to be worth around USD 13.55 billion by 2033, from USD 1.73 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 22.8%
Among growth mechanisms, the indoor accounted for the majority of the market share with 9%.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Vertical Farming Market is experiencing rapid growth, with an expected value of USD 13.55 billion by 2033, up from USD 1.73 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 22.8%. Vertical farming, an innovative agricultural technique involving vertically stacked crop layers in controlled environments, is gaining traction due to its ability to enhance food quality and crop yields. The COVID-19 pandemic and global geopolitical shifts have highlighted the importance of food security, driving increased adoption of vertical farming technologies. This method offers solutions to supply chain disruptions and food shortages, particularly in urban areas, attracting significant investor interest.
— Tajammul Pangarkar
Key Takeaways
# The market is projected to reach USD 13.55 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 22.8%.
# Hydroponics technology holds the majority revenue share at 65.0% in 2023.
# Indoor farming accounts for 74.9% of the market share.
# Container-based farming structures dominate with a 59.3% market share.
# Vegetables are the leading crop type, representing 44.5% of the market.
# Small-scale farms hold 50.2% of the market share.
➤ 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭: 𝐔𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬: https://market.us/report/us-vertical-farming-market/request-sample/
Experts Review
Government incentives and technological innovations are driving the US vertical farming market. Incentives for sustainable agriculture and grants for agricultural technology are stimulating investment. Technological advancements in automation, data analytics, LED lighting, and AI are enhancing productivity and efficiency. These innovations are critical for improving scalability and profitability, attracting more investment.
Investment opportunities lie in developing advanced farming systems, while risks include high initial costs and market volatility. Consumer awareness of sustainable and locally-grown produce is increasing demand. The technological impact is significant, with AI and IoT revolutionizing farming practices. The regulatory environment is evolving, with policies supporting urban agriculture and sustainable farming practices.
Report Segmentation
The US vertical farming market is segmented by technology (hydroponics, aeroponics, aquaponics), growth mechanism (indoor, outdoor), farming structure (building-based, container-based), component (hardware, software, services), crop type (vegetables, fruits, flowers, herbs), and farm size (small-scale, medium-scale, large-scale). Each segment offers unique opportunities and challenges, with hydroponics, indoor farming, and container-based structures currently dominating their respective categories.
By Technology
• Hydroponics
• Aeroponics
• Aquaponics
By Growth Mechanism
• Indoor
• Outdoor
By Farming Structure
• Building-based
• Container-based
By Component
@ Hardware
• Lighting Systems
• Climate Control Systems
• Hydroponic Components
• Other Hardware
@ Software
• Growth Monitoring
• Climate Management
• Other Software
@ Services
• Consultation & Design
• Installation & Integration
• Other Services
By Crop Type
• Vegetables
• Fruits
• Flowers and Ornamentals
• Herbs
• Other Crop Types
By Farm Size
• Small-Scale
• Medium-Scale
• Large-Scale
➤ 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬: https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=118111
Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities
Key drivers include increasing adoption of organic foods, technological advancements, and the need for sustainable agriculture. High initial investment and operating costs pose significant restraints and challenges. However, opportunities arise from the legalization of cannabis, growing demand for locally-produced food, and the potential for vertical farming to address food security issues in urban areas. The integration of AI and IoT in farming practices presents both challenges in implementation and opportunities for increased efficiency and yield.
Key Player Analysis
Major players in the US vertical farming market include Signify N.V., EVERLIGHT Electronics Co., Ltd, AeroFarms, and BrightFarms. These companies are focusing on technological innovation, strategic partnerships, and market expansion to maintain their competitive edge. They are investing in R&D to develop cutting-edge solutions in lighting, hydroponic systems, and automation. Collaboration with technology providers and research institutions is a key strategy to leverage external expertise and access new markets.
• Signify N.V.
• EVERLIGHT Electronics Co., Ltd
• AGRIFY Corp.
• Plenty Unlimited, Inc.
• Intelligent Growth Solutions Limited
• Sky Greens
• Freight Farms
• Gavita International B.V.
• AeroFarms
• BrightFarms
• Greenlux Lighting Solutions
• Valoya, Inc.
• Heliospectra AB
• Urban Crop Solutions
• Bowery Farming
• AmHydro
• CubicFarm Systems
• Other Key Players
Recent Developments
In November 2022, Intelligent Growth Solutions (IGS) partnered with HarvestUp to build a vertical farm at a Missouri technical college campus. In February 2022, Plenty Unlimited Inc. secured 120 acres in Virginia to construct the largest indoor vertical farm campus for growing strawberries, leafy greens, and tomatoes. These developments highlight the industry's rapid expansion and the increasing scale of vertical farming operations.
Conclusion
The US vertical farming market is poised for significant growth, driven by technological advancements, increasing demand for sustainable agriculture, and the need for food security. While challenges such as high initial costs exist, the opportunities for innovation and market expansion are substantial. As the industry matures, we can expect further consolidation, technological breakthroughs, and increased adoption of vertical farming practices across the country.
Lawrence John
Prudour
+91 91308 55334
Lawrence@prudour.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.