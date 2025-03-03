Officer Involved Death Investigation in Dane County, Wis.

DANE COUNTY, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is conducting an officer involved death investigation in the Town of Blue Mounds, Wis. that occurred on the evening of Sunday, March 2, 2025.

At approximately 6:21 p.m., a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 18/151 near mile marker 52 in Iowa County, Wis. The subject failed to stop, prompting a pursuit. A deputy with the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit shortly after it began. The pursuit ended when the subject crashed near mile marker 65 in the Town of Blue Mounds, Wis. EMS responded, and the subject was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No members of law enforcement or other members of the public were injured during this incident.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by a DCI Crime Response Specialist, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, and the Mount Horeb Police Department. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over the investigative reports to the Dane County District Attorney’s office when the investigation concludes.

Please direct all media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.