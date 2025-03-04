Aiarty Image Matting V2.5 Big Release: Upgraded AI Inference Speed and Masking for Seamless Background Removal

Aiarty Image Matting updated to V2.5

Aiarty Image Matting V2.5 boosts AI inference speed with TensorRT & CoreML, and gains advanced masking controls with newly added Mask Alpha curve & inversion.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aiarty, the leading developer of AI-powered image processing tools, is proud to announce the release of Aiarty Image Matting 2.5, a significant update designed to revolutionize background removal and image editing workflows. This release introduces major performance enhancements, including faster inference speeds powered by TensorRT on Windows and CoreML on macOS, refined Mask Alpha controls for superior transparency adjustments, and expanded output flexibility with JPEG support and preset background customization. The improvements in V2.5 aim to streamline workflows for photographers, designers, and content creators, making complex matting tasks more efficient and precise. Below are the key enhancements.

1. Improved AI Inference Speed

Aiarty Image Matting Version 2.5 incorporates advanced optimizations for accelerated model loading and inference speeds across both Windows and macOS. Leveraging TensorRT for Nvidia GPUs on Windows and CoreML on macOS, this update dramatically boosts batch processing efficiency. Users will experience notably reduced model load times and high-speed, accurate background removal, even when handling high-volume projects. Now professionals and business owners with tight deadlines can rely on the upgraded AI background remover to deliver high-speed background removal and blending without compromising quality.

2. New Features for Enhanced Mask Control and Flexibility

This update also introduces four new features, intended to empower users with augmented command over transparency modulation, mask reversal, background personalization, and JPG flexibility.

- Mask Alpha Curve: Offers precise control over transparency levels, ideal for seamless background blending, color grading, and layered compositions.

- Alpha Mask Inversion: Instantly switches masks for refined edge cleanup or subject removal, making it perfect for logo and text overlays.

- Background Color Preset: Enables quick customization of default background colors for consistency and rapid batch processing, such as setting the default to a white background.

- JPEG Output Support: Expands format compatibility by allowing JPG exports, offering users greater flexibility in file output options.

3. Additional Optimizations

Complementing the primary features, Aiarty Image Matting V2.5 presents a range of further optimizations:

- Increased model loading speed, significantly reducing loading times.

- Refined the workflow by combining AI detection and manual selection into a single Area Selection feature.

- Addressed an issue where EXIF data might not be saved correctly, ensuring proper metadata retention.

- Fixed stability issues that caused crashes when using the brush tool.

From version 2.3 to version 2.5, Aiarty continues to push the boundaries of AI-driven background removal. This update further solidifies its position as a leading solution in image matting. With Alpha Matte technology, Mask Alpha curve, and four AI models, Aiarty Image Matting is engineered to accurately resolve intricate details and transparency gradients in complex scenes, such as those featuring fur, hair, glass, and difficult edges. It endures as an essential image matting and editing tool for product showcases, e-commerce, portrait photography, and creative projects.

Jack Han, CEO of Aiarty, shared his thoughts on the update: "With Version 2.5, we are making significant strides in both speed and control, so our users can work faster and more efficiently than ever before. Aiarty remains committed to pioneering advancements in AI-powered image matting."

Pricing and Availability

Aiarty Image Matting works on both Windows and Mac. Customers worldwide can get v2.0 free at https://www.aiarty.com/ai-image-matting/background-remover.htm. For those looking to upgrade to the latest version, starting at $49, with enhanced inference speed and advanced Alpha Mask control, can also visit: https://www.aiarty.com/ui/aiarty-image-matting/free-update-pc.htm

About Aiarty

Aiarty is Digiarty Software’s flagship AI brand, dedicated to creating accessible, cutting-edge AI tools for image enhancement, upscaling, background removal, image matting, and so on, supporting users in elevating their digital projects.

About Digiarty Software

For about 19 years, Digiarty Software, creator of Aiarty, WinXDVD, and VideoProc, has been a leader in multimedia software, recognized for its commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction. Digiarty’s software suite—covering DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, and editing—has reached over 256 million installations across 180 countries. For more information, please visit the official website: https://www.aiarty.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.