Macxvideo AI Debuts – An All-in-One Video Converter Powered by Next-Gen AI Enhancement

Macxvideo AI released

MacXDVD announces Macxvideo AI, an all-in-one video suite combining AI enhancement, conversion, compression, recording & editing in a GPU-accelerated platform.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MacXDVD, a pioneer in Mac multimedia software since 2010, today announces the global launch of Macxvideo AI—an all-in-one video processing platform that marks the company’s boldest leap forward in AI-powered multimedia technology. Built on a multi-stage AI architecture and engineered with Apple's Metal framework, Macxvideo AI seamlessly integrates next-gen AI video/image enhancement with conversion, compression, screen recording, and editing—delivering a streamlined, GPU-accelerated experience designed specifically for Mac users.

Macxvideo AI is now available for download on macOS at www.macxdvd.com/macxvideo-ai/. To celebrate this milestone, early adopters can enjoy an extra $15 anniversary discount using the coupon code MACXDEBUT57OFF. The lifetime version is available for just $29.95, valid through June 23, at https://www.macxdvd.com/macxvideo-ai/buy.htm.

Today’s creators demand crisp, cinematic visuals—whether restoring vintage footage, upscaling blurry social clips, or polishing 4K projects for delivery. Yet traditional tools struggle with slow performance, artificial-looking results, or fragmented workflows not built for macOS. Recognizing the challenges and the need for a unified, efficient, and professional solution, Jack Han, CEO of MacXDVD, states:

“Creators shouldn’t have to sacrifice speed for quality or juggle disjointed tools to perfect their project.” He explains, “Macxvideo AI solves this with a unified, AI-first architecture—it unifies deep learning, GPU acceleration, and Mac-native design into one seamless platform. After years of training on real-world 4K/HD footage training, iterating AI pipeline, rigorous testing, and hardware optimization, we’ve created a suite that turns even the most complex video task into a fast, intuitive, and cinema-grade experience.”

Core Features of Macxvideo AI

Fully optimized for M-series chips, Macxvideo AI now delivers up to 47X faster performance across six seamlessly integrated modules:

• AI Video Enhancer: At the heart of the AI video enhancer is a multi-stage deep learning engine trained on large-scale, real-world datasets. Its hybrid AI models—spanning generative, discriminative, and restoration networks—deliver fine-grained enhancements including: up to 4X super-resolution with detail fidelity, blur/noise/artifact removal, 5X frame interpolation for ultra-smooth playback, and texture reconstruction.

• AI Image Enhancer: Intelligently upscale image resolution to 4K/8K/10K without introducing artifacts, restore face clarity in portraits, colorize black-and-white photos, and elevate AI-generated arts or real photos with deep-learning precision.

• Convert Video/Audio: The video converter seamlessly converts between a wide range of video formats such as AV1, MP4, HEVC, MOV, MKV, AC3, etc, ensuring good compatibility across all devices.

• Compress Video: Reduce large 4K/8K file sizes by up to 90% without significant quality loss, making sharing and storage easier.

• Record Screen: Capture full/selective screen activity with ease, ideal for creating tutorials, presentations, gameplay footage, and more.

• Edit Video: Perform essential video editing tasks such as trimming, merging, adding subtitles, and applying effects, all within the same intuitive platform.

Macxvideo AI is not just a new product—it’s the culmination of MacXDVD’s 15-year legacy as a trusted innovator in multimedia software. Since launching its first DVD ripper in 2010, MacXDVD has empowered over 158 million users through 200+ core product upgrades and earned endorsements from 2,000+ tech experts worldwide. Its reputation for high-quality, Mac-first design now sets the foundation for this AI-powered breakthrough. With this new product, hobbyists and videographers alike can possibly create cinematic videos for everyday creativity or special moments.

Special Anniversary Discount:

To celebrate the launch of Macxvideo AI, the company is offering an extra $15 discount for early adopters before June 23. Customers can use the code: MACXDEBUT57OFF to save on the Macxvideo AI lifetime license at https://www.macxdvd.com/macxvideo-ai/buy.htm.

About MacXDVD

Founded in 2010, MacXDVD Software is a leading provider of multimedia software. With a focus on innovation and user satisfaction, MacXDVD has developed a comprehensive suite of high-quality tools for DVD ripping, video conversion, media management and enhancement, and more—designed specifically for the macOS platform.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of MacXDVD, WinXDVD, VideoProc, and Aiarty, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 19 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.macxdvd.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

