Big Data Analytics in Energy Market Set for Significant Growth, Projected to Reach USD 36.76 Billion by 2031

By end user, the utilities segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at $9.51 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $36.76 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2022 to 2031.Based on offering, the solution segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The service segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 360 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16980 The big data analytics in energy market is a service-oriented offering, with highly efficient system for utility companies to analyze all aspects of energy production and consumption. Big data analytics in energy sector often connects technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), and smart grid with advanced metering infrastructure to get strategic insights that would foster efficient energy use. For instance, the key technologies such as smart meters, big data, and IoT-based predictive maintenance help energy industry in fault detection and predictive maintenance. Furthermore, the key factors that drive the big data analytics in energy market trends include increase in importance of effective forecasting, prioritization of power generation strategy, and surge in digital channel investments to improve customer processes, experience, and perceived value.The Big Data Analytics in Energy Market report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, drivers & opportunities, key investment pockets, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/big-data-analytics-in-energy-market/purchase-options Based on application, the asset analytics segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The customer analytics segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.In addition, various companies have started acquiring companies to improve their market reach and improve their product portfolio. For instance, in June 2020, ReNew Power acquired Climate Connect, an artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning start-up, to get access to energy management services. In addition, the acquisition would strengthen ReNew Power’s ongoing digital and analytics initiative, which aims to leverage its data and optimize decision making across business operations. Therefore, increasing number of innovations is driving the growth of the big data analytics in energy market.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A16980 The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global big data analytics in energy market based on offering, application, end-user, enterprise size, and region. Based in enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The SMEs segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.Depending on organization size, the large enterprise segment holds the largest big data analytics in energy market share as it helps to maintain functionalities such as billing, rating, charging, and customer experience. However, SMEs segment is expected to witness growth at the highest rate during the forecast period due to advancement of IT, 5G, IoT technologies, and other technologies that help organizations to get efficiently handle complex operations, and support services along with considerable reductions in operational expenditure.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16980 Based end-user, the utilities segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The energy segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:Region wise, the big data analytics in energy market size was dominated by North America in 2021 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period owing to growth in demand for adoption of 5G, IoT technology, and faster network accessibility. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of cloud big data analytics solutions in applications, which encourages players to capitalize on R&D and to introduce innovative products to meet the growing needs of customers.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰., 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐒𝐢𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐆, 𝐓𝐈𝐁𝐂𝐎 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐇𝐄𝐖𝐋𝐄𝐓𝐓 𝐏𝐀𝐂𝐊𝐀𝐑𝐃 𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐏𝐑𝐈𝐒𝐄, 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚, 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐎𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐬𝐲𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐀𝐋𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐘𝐗, 𝐈𝐍𝐂., 𝐒𝐀𝐏 𝐒𝐄, 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲𝐥𝐲, 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐒𝐀𝐒 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞, 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, 𝐈𝐁𝐌 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Carbon Footprint Management Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/carbon-footprint-management-market Unified Endpoint Management Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/unified-endpoint-management-market-A15577 Digital Commerce Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/digital-commerce-market-A14464 Accounting Software Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/accounting-software-market-A16018

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.