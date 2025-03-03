Tayniu Launches New Portable EV Charger to Empower Global Electric Vehicle Users with Efficient Charging

Tayniu Infinity 7kW – Smart & Portable EV Charger for Home & Travel Tayniu Infinity 7kW EV Charger – Smart, Stylish, and Portable for Home & Travel

Tayniu Unveils Infinity Portable EV Charger – Compact, Smart, and Fast Charging for Home, Travel, and Business. Charge Anywhere, Anytime!

TORONTO, CANADA, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tayniu, a global leader in EV charging solutions, has announced the launch of its latest Infinity 7kW Portable EV Charger , designed to provide more convenient and efficient charging for EV users worldwide. Supporting Type 1, Type 2, and GB/T charging standards, this new product offers a portable design, smart charging management, and high-power output, making it ideal for home, travel, and commercial charging scenarios.Innovative Design for a Portable and Efficient Charging ExperienceTayniu's latest portable charger features a lightweight design, weighing only 2.3 kg, making it compact and easy to carry. Whether at home, in the workplace, or on the road, this charger ensures a stable and efficient power supply, eliminating range anxiety for EV users.The charger is available in multiple power configurations, including 3.5kW, 7kW (Standard), and 16A/3.84kW, 32A/7.68kW, 40A/9.6kW (US models), ensuring users can select the best fit for their needs while optimizing charging efficiency.Key Features: Safe, Smart, and Fully CompatibleThe Tayniu Portable EV Charger integrates advanced smart charging management with multiple safety protection features and has been TÜV / CE / UL certified to ensure worry-free usage.Technical Highlights:✅ Plug-and-Play: No complex installation required, suitable for various EV charging scenarios✅ Wide Compatibility: Supports Type 1 (J1772), Type 2, and GB/T global standards✅ Intelligent Current Regulation: Supports flexible current modes to optimize charging with adjustable current settings of 8A, 10A, 12A, 16A, and 32A for greater control and efficiency✅ IP66 High Protection Rating: Waterproof and dustproof design for outdoor and all-weather use✅ Multi-Layer Safety Protections: Includes overcurrent, overvoltage, overheating, and short-circuit protection✅ Travel-Friendly: Compact and lightweight, supports 110V – 250V charging, perfect for on-the-go usersEmpowering the Global EV Market and Promoting Sustainable MobilityAs the global electric vehicle market continues to expand, there is an increasing demand for portable, efficient, and safe charging solutions. Tayniu is committed to delivering innovative EV charging products to empower users worldwide, making charging more accessible and contributing to the advancement of sustainable transportation.The newly launched Infinity 7kW is not only perfect for individual EV owners but also provides a valuable charging solution for EV rental companies, fleet management businesses, and wholesale and retail EV charging equipment distributors. Tayniu is actively seeking partners worldwide to expand the EV charging market and drive the green energy revolution together.About TayniuTayniu is a global leader in EV charging solutions, specializing in portable AC chargers, home charging stations, and commercial DC fast chargers. With a strong presence in North America, Europe, and Brazil, Tayniu's products are TÜV / CE / UL certified and support OEM/ODM customization, ensuring a highly efficient, safe, and smart charging experience for EV users worldwide.For product details and purchasing inquiries, visit https://tayniu.com/product/infinity-7kw Press/Business Contact📧 Email: info@tayniu.com🌐 Website: https://tayniu.com Call to Action (CTA)Explore the Infinity 7kW Portable EV Charger today! Visit https://tayniu.com/product/infinity-7kw or contact us for business opportunities. Join us in shaping the future of sustainable EV charging! 🚀

