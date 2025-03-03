RockWallet Lists USD Backed Stablecoin MNEE with 30-Day Zero Trading Fees

The integration of MNEE into RockWallet marks a pivotal moment in making stablecoins more accessible and practical for everyday use.

DE, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RockWallet , a self-custodial digital wallet, today announced the listing of MNEE , a USD-backed stablecoin operating on1Sat Ordinals and ERC-20 blockchain networks. RockWallet is offering zero trading fees for MNEE transactions during the first 30 days.MNEE represents a significant advancement in stablecoin technology, featuring instant transactions, no gas tokens required and low fees under a penny that enable scalable microtransactions that no other stablecoin offers. The stablecoin's dual-network capability provides users with convenience and scalability.“MNEE is truly a paradigm shift in stablecoin technology,” said Harbind Likhari, Executive Director of MNEE LLC. “Unlike traditional stablecoins that require users to wait for block confirmations or need additional confusing tokens for gas fees, MNEE delivers instant transactions without the hassle of requiring another crypto to simply send someone money. This is the stablecoin the world has been waiting for.”"The integration of MNEE into RockWallet marks a pivotal moment in making stablecoins more accessible and practical for everyday use," said Steve Bailey, President of RockWallet. "By waiving trading fees for the first month, we're encouraging users to experience the benefits firsthand of this innovative stablecoin."RockWallet's platform supports major cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, and BSV. The addition of MNEE enhances the wallet's capability to serve both experienced crypto users and newcomers to digital assets.The launch aligns with RockWallet's mission to empower users in the digital economy through secure, user-friendly solutions. The platform's non-custodial nature ensures users maintain control over their digital assets while benefiting from institutional-grade security measures.About RockWalletRockWallet is a leading SOC2 audited self-custodial digital asset wallet provider. The company's mobile-first platform enables users to buy, sell, and swap digital assets securely and confidently. As a FinCEN-registered Money Service Business in the United States, RockWallet combines regulatory compliance with innovative technology to serve as a trusted navigator in the digital asset space.

