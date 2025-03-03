lululemon, SKIMS, On Running now available to buy in India on HypeFly - with a 100% Authenticity Guarantee

lululemon, SKIMS and On Running, now available on HypeFly India

HypeFly India today announced the arrival of three internationally sought-after brands - lululemon, SKIMS, and On Running - on its online store.

This isn't just about creating hype for the sake of it, it’s about recognizing what the Indian consumer wants. They are savvy, discerning, and eager to engage with brands that speak to their values.” — Abbas Ali Zaveri, Co-founder, HypeFly

MUMBAI, INDIA, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HypeFly India today announced the arrival of three internationally sought-after brands - lululemon, SKIMS, and On Running - on its online store. This marks the first time these brands will be accessible to Indian shoppers through a single destination, offering authenticity, quality, and a seamless shopping experience.

The expansion is a further testament to HypeFly's continued efforts in closing the gap between international lifestyle movements and India's fashion-first customers. HypeFly seeks to enable consumers to discover styles and performance-driven products that meet their active lifestyles and personal interests, without sacrificing trust or accessibility.

Indian consumers have increasingly turned to global brands to express their individuality in the 21st century, whether through fitness, everyday wear, or curated aesthetics.

However, accessibility hurdles - from limited availability to concerns about authenticity - have often made this challenging. HypeFly addresses these gaps by offering a reliable, straightforward way to shop products that resonate with global trends while prioritizing transparency and convenience.

All 3 brands are now available for purchase on HypeFly India. lululemon is known for its technical athletic apparel; SKIMS, celebrated for its inclusive approach to shapewear and loungewear. On Running is also available to buy now on HypeFly India. The Swiss-engineered footwear brand has been redefining performance and design, each catering to distinct yet overlapping audience. Their arrival on HypeFly signals a shift in how Indian shoppers engage with international labels: no longer limited by geography, but empowered by choice.

HypeFly’s approach goes beyond transactional retail. The platform emphasizes curation, ensuring that each brand’s ethos - whether it’s lululemon’s mindfulness-driven design, SKIMS’ focus on versatility, or On Running’s innovation in movement - is communicated clearly to shoppers. Detailed product descriptions, size guides tailored for Indian body types, and localized customer support underscore this commitment.

“This isn’t about creating hype for the sake of it,” says Abbas Zaveri, Co-founder of HypeFly India. “It’s about recognizing that Indian consumers are savvy, discerning, and eager to engage with brands that speak to their values. Our role is to simplify that connection. When someone chooses HypeFly, they’re choosing assurance - that what they’re buying is authentic, that it’s been thoughtfully selected, and that it’s delivered without the usual friction.”

Why bring these specific brands to the Indian audience? Lululemon is a favorite among fitness enthusiasts and casualwear adopters alike, and merges functionality with understated style. From high-performance leggings to breathable tops, the brand’s emphasis on quality and sustainability aligns with the preferences of India’s growing wellness community.

When we talk about SKIMS (check out HypeFly’s SKIMS collection here), founded by Kim Kardashian, it has redefined shapewear and loungewear with its inclusive sizing and neutral tones. Its arrival taps into India’s burgeoning demand for versatile basics that prioritize comfort without sacrificing aesthetics.

And finally, On Running - a coveted shoe among runners! With its signature CloudTec® technology, On Running has become synonymous with lightweight, responsive footwear. The brand’s entry meets the needs of runners and urban explorers seeking cutting-edge design.

For shoppers navigating a crowded market of resellers and unofficial sellers, authenticity remains a top concern. HypeFly mitigates this by sourcing directly from authorized channels, ensuring products meet brand specifications. Each item undergoes rigorous quality checks before reaching customers, a process that aligns with HypeFly’s broader mission to build trust in cross-border shopping.

The introduction of lululemon, SKIMS, and On Running is part of HypeFly’s broader roadmap to expand its catalog with brands that cater to niche interests and mainstream demand alike.

Future plans include enhanced virtual try-on features, sustainability initiatives, and community-driven campaigns that spotlight how customers integrate these products into their daily lives.

HypeFly India is a modern sneakers and streetwear platform designed for the next generation of Indian shoppers. By curating global brands and prioritizing accessibility, authenticity, and education, HypeFly serves as a bridge between international trends and local demand. The platform’s focus on seamless logistics, customer-centric policies, and a clutter-free shopping experience has positioned it as a trusted destination for consumers seeking to explore beyond borders.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.