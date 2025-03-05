EASWE Announces Pre-Sale of A10 and B10 Electric Wheelchairs

EASWE a10 EASWE b10

CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EASWE , a company specializing in mobility solutions, has announced the launch of its latest electric wheelchair models, the A10 and B10. These new models incorporate advanced design and engineering to enhance mobility for individuals with disabilities and mobility challenges.The A10 electric wheelchair features a compact and foldable frame, allowing for easier transportation and storage. Equipped with a 500W motor and powered by two 12Ah lithium batteries, the A10 offers a travel range of up to 30 miles on a single charge, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.Meanwhile, the B10 model introduces additional technological enhancements, including a 360-degree joystick controller with an LCD display for improved user interaction. It is powered by a 400W brushless motor and two 12Ah lithium batteries, also providing a 30-mile range. Its ergonomic design and adjustable features aim to improve user comfort over extended periods of use.Aaron, CEO of EASWE, commented on the launch: "Our goal is to develop mobility solutions that improve quality of life. The A10 and B10 electric wheelchairs reflect our commitment to innovation, accessibility, and user comfort. We hope these models will contribute to greater independence for individuals with mobility challenges."EASWE has been actively working on research and development in the mobility sector, aiming to integrate new technologies that enhance accessibility and ease of use. The introduction of the A10 and B10 models aligns with the company's broader mission to provide reliable and efficient mobility solutions.For further details about EASWE’s new electric wheelchair models, visit the company’s website or contact their customer service team.About EASWEEASWE is a mobility solutions provider dedicated to developing innovative products that enhance the independence and well-being of individuals with mobility challenges. The company focuses on designing electric wheelchairs and other assistive devices that combine functionality, comfort, and advanced technology.

