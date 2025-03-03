Prestigious iF Design Award 2025 Goes to Qbic's TDD-1000 BookBuddy Connect

Qbic Technology's TDD-1000 BookBuddy Connect has been honored with the iF Design Award 2025.

Qbic Technology Co., Ltd. (TPEx:6825)

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world's most prestigious design accolade has once again recognized Qbic Technology's unwavering commitment to innovation. The TDD-1000 BookBuddy Connect Desk Booking Docking Station has earned the iF Design Award 2025, our fifth such honor, reaffirming our leadership in shaping the future of workplace experiences amidst nearly 11,000 global entries.

"Earning our fifth iF Design Award reaffirms our dedication to addressing the critical needs of the evolving modern workplace,” says Primo Shao, CEO of Qbic Technology. “The TDD-1000 BookBuddy Connect, a testament to our design philosophy, seamlessly integrates flexibility and connection, empowering users to thrive in today's evolving workplace environment."

As organizations maintain flexible work policies amid return-to-office mandates, BookBuddy Connect creates a frictionless environment where employees can easily find and book workspaces and, with a single connection, instantly transform them into personalized workstations – addressing the fundamental challenge of balancing in-person collaboration with workspace flexibility.

Available in both NFC/RFID and wireless charging configurations, the BookBuddy Connect transforms shared environments into seamless, efficient spaces. It features intuitive one-tap desk reservations via smartphone, simplified single-cable laptop integration, and instant access to essential resources, empowering employees to prioritize their work, free from technical distractions.

For organizations seeking a strategic investment, the BookBuddy Connect provides exceptional long-term performance. Powered by the latest Android 13 and supported by generational OS updates, BookBuddy Connect ensures a lower total cost of ownership and a reduced environmental footprint. Adding a layer of comprehensive security, it integrates Qbic's award-winning Fortify+ solution, safeguarding your workplace from evolving threats.

Learn more about the TDD-1000 BookBuddy Connect and Qbic Technology's workplace solutions on the product page here.

About Qbic Technology

Qbic Technology (6825.TW) is a pioneering force in space management solutions, enhancing connectivity, productivity, and collaboration in modern environments with smarter and eco-friendly technologies. Our commitment to excellence drives us to deliver smart devices and solutions that transform clients’ visions into reality. Exemplifying dedication to quality and innovation, Qbic is recognized with multiple iF Design Awards, including the 2025 award, as well as the 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Award and Fortress Cyber Security Award by the Business Intelligence Group. Learn more at www.qbictechnology.com/

About iF Design Award

Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been a globally recognized trademark when it comes to design excellence. The iF Design brand is internationally established as a symbol of outstanding design achievements. The iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. It honors design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture and interior design as well as professional concept, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI). All award-winning entries are presented on ifdesign.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.