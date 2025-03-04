Integem Launches Cutting-Edge STEM Program Integrating AI, AR and Game Design for K-12

Students step into their own AI-powered AR game world Young students create and code magical AR world to fight with AI-powered NPCs

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kids and teens are stepping into the future of technology with Integem, where coding, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), and engineering become real-world adventures. This year, Integem is launching new AI + AR Game Design courses for K-12 students, giving young creators the chance to build interactive worlds powered by artificial intelligence and augmented reality. Integem isn’t just about teaching technology—it’s about helping students truly engage with learning. By turning abstract and complex concepts into hands-on projects, students quickly pick up skills in coding, artificial intelligence, and design while staying excited and motivated.

With Integem’s unique approach, learning becomes fun, interactive, and deeply meaningful. The program works well for students of all backgrounds and skill levels, and it’s especially supportive for those who thrive with more creative, visual, and active learning styles, including students with ADHD, autism, and dyslexia. These students unlock new ways to focus, create, and thrive as they take on projects that bring advanced concepts and abstract ideas to life—building skills that go far beyond traditional lessons.

To make learning even more exciting, Integem uses popular game-inspired experiences to pull students into the action. They can create their own 3D Minecraft-style AR games, where they step inside the worlds they build, shape new landscapes, and protect their creations in real time. One moment, they’re entering a Mario-inspired AR game, battling enemies alongside their favorite characters; the next, they’re inside a Pokémon-style world, training creatures and setting off on interactive quests with friends.

With AI, the characters they design don’t just move—they can talk to players, solve problems, and make smart decisions on their own. But it’s not just about playing games—it’s about learning how to design them from the ground up. Through these projects, students master coding, AI, and design skills while staying fully engaged, turning complex technology into something they understand, control, and love.

Integem’s innovative STEM program gives students the power to bring their imagination to life using AI and Holographic AR. With just a regular webcam and a computer, kids can design 3D characters that talk, think, and interact with players. They can build digital pets that follow voice commands, create virtual assistants that respond intelligently to questions, or program game characters that adapt and learn from users' actions. Their creations can hold conversations, give helpful tips, and react like real teammates or opponents. It’s more than coding—it’s about creating entire worlds that respond and grow through AI.

"Innovation moves fast, and education has to keep up," said Dr. Eliza Du, CEO of Integem. "We give students the tools to create, problem-solve, and build real AI applications. Whether they’re starting with Scratch or advancing to Python and training AI models, they’re gaining the skills to shape the future."

Integem’s program makes sure students of all ages and skill levels can join the fun. Beginners start with simple, playful coding projects, like designing talking animals or interactive AR storybooks. As they build confidence, they move on to more advanced projects like creating smart home simulations, developing their own AI-powered games, or experimenting with technologies behind neural networks, deep learning, and generative AI. Students use real industry tools, including NVIDIA AI systems, to test their ideas and see how far they can push the boundaries of technology.

At Integem, learning is all about doing. Instead of memorizing facts from textbooks, students build projects that work in the real world. They create systems that respond to voice commands, design games that change based on how people play, or build characters that can hold conversations and give personalized feedback. They see immediate results as their ideas come to life on the screen—and around them through AR.

Students from around the world are joining Integem through in-person summer camps across California, live online courses, and programs licensed to schools and organizations everywhere (https://camp.integem.com/). Schools in the U.S., Canada, South Korea, China, and more have already added Integem’s curriculum to their classrooms and after-school clubs, bringing this unique mix of creativity, coding, and AI to students globally. Teachers receive full training, and schools get everything they need, from lesson plans to hardware kits, to make cutting-edge STEM education simple to launch.

More than just learning to code, students at Integem discover how to think creatively, solve real problems, and build technology that makes a difference. It’s about turning ideas into action—and having a blast while doing it. Whether they’re creating the next big game, designing AI companions, or stepping into digital worlds they built themselves, these young innovators are showing what the future of technology looks like.

To learn more about Integem’s programs, upcoming sessions, and school licensing options, visit https://camp.integem.com/. If you're interested in licensing Integem programs for your organization or integrating them into your school, contact Integem at support@integem.com.

The future of technology is already here—Integem students are helping create it.

