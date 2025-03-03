A Groundbreaking Dance Performance That Defies Boundaries LA-Native Victor Quijada Blends Genres with RUBBERBAND

RUBBERBAND is the perfect embodiment of our mission to push creative boundaries and deliver transformative experiences in Los Angeles.” — Rob Bailis, Artistic and Executive Director of BroadStage

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BroadStage, Santa Monica’s premier cultural hub, proudly announces the debut of RUBBERBAND, an electrifying dance performance that redefines the boundaries of contemporary movement. Set to take place on March 8th and March 9th, this groundbreaking production promises an immersive journey where art, movement, and emotion converge in a way that is unforgettable, poignant, and new.

Under the visionary direction of choreographer Victor Quijada, RUBBERBAND fuses elements of hip-hop, classical ballet, and contemporary dance to create a genre-defying performance. With its innovative choreography and powerful visual storytelling, RUBBERBAND explores the elastic nature of human movement, symbolizing resilience, tension, and release—capturing the dynamic spirit of modern life.

"RUBBERBAND is the perfect embodiment of our mission to push creative boundaries and deliver transformative experiences in Los Angeles," says Rob Bailis, Artistic and Executive Director of BroadStage. “This performance reflects the vibrant, multicultural fabric of our community, and offers audiences a very personal story of an LA Native, as he crosses borders and takes on the world through dance. Choreographer Victor Quijada's story speaks to this complex moment in deep truths with wit and humor as well. He is one of our best."

About Second Chances

Victor Quijada‘s particularly intimate new work, Second Chances, is inspired by his experience in Los Angeles as a first-generation Mexican American. Returning to the stage as a performer, Victor explores themes of identity and homeland. The show includes excerpts from Trenzado, which features a soundtrack by composer and DJ Jasper Gahunia, sampling traditional Mexican norteño music (corridos and ranchera).

In addition to Trenzado, this repertory program also includes Commissions Suite, a reconstruction of two works originally choreographed by Quijada for Hubbard Street Dance Chicago (Physikal Linguistiks) and Scottish Dance Theater (Second Coming). A soundtrack by Jasper Gahunia provides the landscape as seven performers navigate the chaos.

Second Chances invites Quijada and the audience to delve deep inside themselves, reflecting on origin, belonging and displacement, between universal questions and intimate, personal thoughts.

About Victor Quijada

Los Angeles native Victor Quijada, founder of RUBBERBAND, has been redefining contemporary dance since 2002 by fusing his early b-boy and hip-hop roots with the discipline of classical ballet and the innovation of modern movement. Drawing on his LA upbringing as a child of Mexican parents and his formative experiences in the city's vibrant dance scene, Victor crafted the revolutionary RUBBERBAND Method—a dynamic vocabulary that has powered over 40 creations and captivated audiences worldwide. With acclaimed productions, international collaborations, and numerous awards under his belt, Victor’s groundbreaking work continues to push artistic boundaries, making him an influential force in the global dance community and a vital voice for Los Angeles' creative landscape.

About BroadStage

BroadStage is a contemporary performing arts presenter, at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center. Established in 2008, BroadStage energizes audiences and community through bold performances and personal connections. A proud flagship of Santa Monica College, BroadStage is one of Los Angeles’ leading venues to experience daring artistic performances. BroadStage presents works in three distinct venues at the SMC Performing Arts Center. The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage (the Mainstage) is a strikingly grand 500-seat venue that combines the warmth of a small theater with the acoustics and staging of a grand hall. Facilitating a multi-tiered approach to accessibility through the arts, the Edye is a 100-seat black box theater that uplifts new, developing, and innovative work to feature younger, emerging artists, and increased accessible programming. The East Wing is a versatile indoor/outdoor venue that provides flexibility for live performances and serves as an additional special event space. BroadStage is expanding to meet a rapidly evolving set of needs for artists, audiences, community, and campus. Under the leadership of Artistic & Executive Director Rob Bailis, BroadStage is broadening its impact through a new artistic vision, celebrating our shared humanity, and expanding the role the arts play in the vitality of our diverse community. To learn more about BroadStage visit www.BroadStage.org.

Editors, please note: BroadStage (a single word) is the name of the arts presenting body of The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage. Please do not confuse BroadStage with The Broad (two words) which is the contemporary art museum on Grand Avenue in downtown Los Angeles.

