SPAR's Competitive Edge: Lessons for Local Supermarkets to Improve

While ingenuity and novelty are admirable, startups and emerging businesses should also study how the big brands in their respective industries are running their shows. In this communiqué, the team of 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗯𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁𝘀 of retail and eCommerce consulting firm – YourRetailCoach ( https://www.yourretailcoach.ae/ ) highlights what makes Spar such a competitive brand (on three vital grounds) and how local supermarkets can improvise with an emphasis on the Middle East market.

𝗟𝗼𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝘆

The location of a store determines how quickly and easily customers can access it. Location plays a big psychological role in deciding whether to visit a place or not. It appears Spar takes this understanding seriously as almost all Spar stores are found in convenient locations. Even with parking facilities, most of these stores are accessible by public transport making it easier for everyone to go for quick shopping runs.

Local business owners and entrepreneurs have the advantage of a pre-existing understanding of market potential in different localities, streets, and corners. Plus, they also have much better prospects of negotiating on real-estate prices. The point is to see and capture a potential business opportunity before any small or big competitor does. The quantum of risk in taking a brand franchise and/or starting one's own business is not wide provided the homework is well done.

In delivering supermarket location analysis services, YRC emphasises that in 𝗙𝗠𝗖𝗚 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 the focus should be on maintaining proximity with customer bases with quick and easy accessibility. The distance should be coverable by walking or cycling and should be easily accessible by private and public transport.

𝗩𝗶𝘀𝘂𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗹

One thing that becomes abundantly clear in Spar stores is that the brand is focused on offering a premium and elegant shopping environment to its customers. This is apparent in the use of modern aesthetics, efforts to maintain a comforting store ambience, spick-and-span merchandising, customer orientation, high standards of etiquette and mannerisms, and the incorporation of the latest retail technologies.

Spar also uses an extended variety of shelves for displaying its wide array of offerings. In addition to visual appeal reasons, there are also scientific reasons at play in the selection of shelves.

With a long stint in delivering supermarket layout planning solutions, YRC maintains that the nature and dimensions of shelves end up playing a big role in creating the desired visual appeal as well as achieving the objectives of 𝘀𝗽𝗮𝗰𝗲 𝗼𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗙𝗼𝗰𝘂𝘀

A sincere focus on the welfare of local communities is a highly desirable trait among organisations – both in the public and private sectors. Entities or individuals with more resources as compared to the general public are more capable of contributing to the welfare of local communities or addressing local issues. While these entities or individuals may not have political or administrative powers, they can play their part in relevant ways. Although the nature and intensity of community involvement may vary from place to place, as a brand Spar is known for initiatives like supporting local suppliers and entrepreneurs, providing sponsorship to local events, fundraising for local causes, and participating in community projects. The same approach could be adopted by local supermarkets. As an outcome, it could help forge a strong bond with places and its people.

