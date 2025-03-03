Creative Bioarray Launches Cutting-Edge Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) FISH Services to Transform Cancer Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creative Bioarray, a leader in biotechnology services, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) FISH (Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization) services. This advanced technology offers researchers an unprecedented avenue for the detection and analysis of circulating tumor cells, which play a crucial role in understanding cancer biology, diagnosis, and treatment monitoring.CTCs are pivotal in cancer research as they provide a non-invasive mechanism to explore tumor dynamics. Originating from primary tumors, these cells enter the bloodstream, where they are primarily subjected to apoptosis. However, a subset of these cells can survive and potentially lead to distant metastases. The ability to identify and analyze CTCs can offer invaluable insights into tumor characteristics, aiding in the early detection of cancer and the prediction of prognosis.Creative Bioarray’s CTC FISH technology offers high-resolution genomic mapping that enables the detection of genetic mutations and chromosomal aberrations at the cellular level. This capability allows researchers to assess the metastatic potential of cancers and identify novel therapeutic targets.Key Advantages of CTC FISH Services by Creative Bioarray:High Sensitivity and Specificity: Our CTC FISH technology surpasses traditional cytology methods, providing precise detection and enumeration of CTCs.Comprehensive Detection: Beyond quantification, this service allows for detailed molecular typing, offering critical insights essential for precision oncology approaches.Non-invasive Testing: Utilizing only a small blood sample, our method is minimally invasive, facilitating regular monitoring without adverse effects.Multiplexing Capability: The technology can identify multiple genetic targets simultaneously, delivering comprehensive genetic insights.The CTC FISH Service Process Includes:Sample Collection and Preparation: Expert guidelines are provided to ensure high-quality sample integrity.CTC Enrichment and Isolation: Advanced techniques are employed to concentrate CTCs efficiently.FISH Detection: Specific genetic anomalies in enriched CTCs are identified using state-of-the-art FISH technology.Data Interpretation and Reporting: Comprehensive analysis and high-quality imaging of CTCs for a clear perspective on the samples.Ongoing Technical Support: Our expert team is readily available for consultation and technical assistance.“Our newly launched CTC FISH services represent a significant advancement in cancer diagnostics and treatment research,” said Hannah Cole, the marketing director at Creative Bioarray. “We are committed to supporting the scientific community by offering comprehensive, high-quality services that can lead to meaningful breakthroughs in cancer treatment and patient care.”About Creative BioarrayCreative Bioarray is dedicated to providing advanced biotechnology services and products for researchers and corporations in the life sciences field. Our innovative solutions are designed to meet the evolving needs of cancer research, drug discovery, and genomic analysis.

