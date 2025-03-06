Why China is Dominating the Electric Vehicle Race

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- China's electric vehicle (EV) industry is leaving global competitors in the dust—and a new documentary Why China is Winning the EV Race, reveals the real reasons behind this seismic shift. As European and American automakers struggle with high costs and slow transitions to electrification, Chinese carmakers are surging ahead with advanced technology, vertical integration, and aggressive market strategies. CGTN Europe launches the documentary Shocking the System: Why China is Winning the EV Race, taking viewers inside China’s booming EV sector and showcasing manufacturers like Leapmotor, BYD, and XPeng, whose innovative approaches have given them a significant edge. Experts, including former Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares and auto industry analyst Bill Russo, break down China’s remarkable progress.One of the major reasons for China’s dominance is vertical integration—companies like Leapmotor control the entire production process, from battery manufacturing to software development. This not only lowers costs but also allows for rapid innovation. In contrast, Western automakers still rely heavily on third-party suppliers, increasing production expenses and limiting flexibility.The documentary also explores how China’s government played a crucial role in accelerating EV adoption, from early subsidies and infrastructure investments to a long-term national strategy prioritizing electrification. Shenzhen, one of China’s largest cities, has fully electrified its public transport, setting an example for the rest of the world.With European and U.S. manufacturers facing rising costs and resistance to change, the documentary questions whether tariffs on Chinese EVs can truly protect Western automakers—or if collaboration is the only way forward.Shocking the System: Why China is Winning the EV Race, produced by CGTN Europe's award-winning documentary team, is a must-watch for policymakers, industry leaders, and consumers looking to understand the future of global mobility. It airs on CGTN on Sunday, 16:30GMT, Mar. 9th.

